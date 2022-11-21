Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Woman hospitalized following Dunedin fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. - On Thanksgiving morning, a fire broke out at a Dunedin home, sending a woman to the hospital, according to deputies at the home. According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 1695 Lakeview Lane. Someone called 911 around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they said there...
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
Victim in Dunedin apartment fire dies, officials say
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
Hernando deputies save Christmas dinosaur from would-be ‘Grinch’
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said on Thanksgiving, a woman told deputies that someone had taken her 8-foot inflatable Christmas dinosaur, complete with a present and Santa hat.
Man critically injured in argument-turned-shooting in Bradenton apartment: deputies
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in a Bradenton shooting investigation Thursday evening.
82-year-old dead after Thanksgiving morning fire in Dunedin
An 82-year-old woman died and another person was injured in a Thursday morning fire in Dunedin. Dunedin Fire Rescue said the first call about the fire came in at 9:10 a.m.
Hillsborough County veteran feeds community for Thanksgiving
Pop a Beer Bar & Grill where donations were accepted for the Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
fox13news.com
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say s neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
Pasco deputies find missing man
Pasco County deputies are searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Military math falls short for disabled Tampa veteran
A Tampa veteran is fighting with the Dept. of Veterans Affairs to restore his rank and waiting for his disability status to update so he can access the benefits and care he needs.
Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village draws hundreds
Thanksgiving is the beginning of Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds — and this year, they have some special nights for you and the family.
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Shores Thanksgiving day crash
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Thursday evening in Indian Shores, according to the agency. The crash involving a motorcyclist happened at around 5:39 p.m. near Park Boulevard Bridge and Gulf Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office...
fox13news.com
Police stop St. Pete woman from driving Range Rover into path of runners in Thanksgiving day race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg woman was finally stopped from driving her Range Rover into the path of runners during the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning, after driving around officers and refusing commands to stop, according to St. Petersburg police. SPPD said it happened just before 8...
Arrest made after woman found with hatchet protruding from head in Pinellas Co.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found Tuesday with a hatchet protruding from her head, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
1 lane opens after crash closes I-75N near Ellenton exit in Manatee County
ELLENTON, Fla. - One lane of northbound traffic has reopened after a crash closed Interstate 75 on the bridge near the Ellenton exit in Manatee County Friday. Florida 511 traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill for about 7 miles south of mile marker 224. Officials said at least one...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Comments / 0