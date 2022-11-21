ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Woman hospitalized following Dunedin fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. - On Thanksgiving morning, a fire broke out at a Dunedin home, sending a woman to the hospital, according to deputies at the home. According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 1695 Lakeview Lane. Someone called 911 around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they said there...
DUNEDIN, FL
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL

