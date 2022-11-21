ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Road to the Victors': 1997 Michigan vs. Ohio State, Charles Woodson's Heisman moments

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Host:/producer Andrew Hammond.

Technical support: Robin Chan.

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford.

Guest: Mitch Albom, Free Press sports writer.

Email: ahammond@freepress.com.

On this episode: This week, Andrew Hammond is joined by award-winning Free Press columnist Mitch Albom, who was one of the 100,000-plus in attendance for the 1997 Michigan-Ohio State game at the Big House. Mitch remembers the Wolverines' dominate defense and Charles Woodson's signature moment that sent U-M to the Rose Bowl.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Michigan's win Saturday was big deal for Jim Harbaugh, sets up Ohio State main event

PAYDAY?Jim Harbaugh will make $500K with another Michigan win over Ohio State

Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State

Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan football's 2-vs-3 matchup vs. Ohio State a rare pairing of top-4 teams in rivalry

Saturday’s game between Michigan football and Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, will be the 117th edition of well, The Game. Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines enter their showdown undefeated, with the winner claiming a spot in next week’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis, and the loser getting a week to stump for a second spot in the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State

EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight: Charges filed against 7 Spartans, no Wolverines

Charges have been filed against seven Michigan State football players for their involvement in a melee in the Lloyd Carr tunnel following Michigan football's 29-7 victory over MSU in Ann Arbor. Video showed several MSU players hitting and kicking two U-M players separately, later identified as Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green. No Michigan players...
EAST LANSING, MI
Longtime Detroit teacher leads robotics team to expose students to higher learning

Much can be learned about Detroit native Tracy Ortiz by studying her Thanksgiving menu for this year. The lineup of savory dishes including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, yams, dressing, rum cake and banana pudding reflects that the time Ortiz spent watching her mother (Cheryl Pouncey) prepare holiday feasts while growing up — first in the Virginia Park neighborhood, then by City Airport, and later near her high school, Osborn (Class of 1984) — was time well spent.
DETROIT, MI
Big crowd this year at Detroit's Thanksgiving parade

Tens of thousands of spectators lined Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday morning under clear skies and crisp-yet-not-chilly temperatures to catch in person the 96th running of America's Thanksgiving Parade. The hospitable weather brought out the largest live crowd for the 3-mile parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, a year when spectators were urged to stay home. While the parade was back last year in its traditional format, a drizzle kept many away. ...
DETROIT, MI
