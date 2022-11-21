Watertown businessman Michael Lawrence is found not guilty of theft charges

A jury has found Watertown businessman Michael A. Lawrence, 35, not guilty of one count of theft of lost or mislaid property and one count of grand theft following a three-day jury trial.

The charges were alternate counts, which means Lawrence could only be found guilty of one of the charges.

Both charges accused Lawrence of stealing cash or items valued between $5,000 and $100,000 between July 2 and Nov. 13, 2018, according to court paperwork. No other details were included in the file.

Lawrence has been a partner in the Stony Point development at Lake Kampeska and previously owned a downtown business. He has also been a real estate agent in town.