19-year-old found shot to death after car catches fire in condo parking lot

By Kirsten Fiscus and Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old was found shot to death after his car caught fire in an apartment parking lot on Wallace Drive.

Nashville firefighters were called to the condo complex shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle fire. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pulled from his blue Kia sedan and firefighters extinguished the flames.

Pablo Ical-Caz was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators later learned he'd been shot.

Metro Nashville homicide detectives believe the victim drove into the parking lot of the complex and pulled into a spot behind one of the buildings. He was shot a short time after.

The Kia accelerated and crashed into another vehicle causing the front tires to continue to spin until the side rim was exposed. Sparks from the rim against the concrete ignited the car, MNPD said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 19-year-old found shot to death after car catches fire in condo parking lot

