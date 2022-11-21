Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
Lake George’s Spectacular ‘Lite Up The Village’ This Weekend!
It is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season. Lake George will "Lite Up The Village" this Saturday, November 26th starting at 5:30. The village will have live music, parades, fireworks, and more. When Do They "Lite Up the Village"?. There is a performance at 5:45 pm...
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Saratoga Beer Summit Is Back! Get Ticket And Event Info Here
Who's thirsty? Your favorite beer sampling event of the year returns to Saratoga Springs this February. It is the greatest week of the year! And this year Saratoga Beer Week culminates with the Saratoga Beer Summit at the Saratoga City Center. It's your chance to sample over 125 craft beers, spiked seltzers, hard ciders, and more. We'll have tasty brews, delicious food, and great live music.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
Sponsor a Wreath? Heroes at Saratoga National Cemetery Need You!
Each year Wreaths Across America places wreaths on veterans' graves. This includes Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetary. They need your help and donations so that these soldiers can be honored. Wreaths Across America. Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has been a part of Wreaths Across America for the...
Albany Police Ask for Help as they Try to Find Missing 10-Year-Old
UPDATE: The Albany Police have announced that Avery has been located in the City of Albany. He is safe and in good health!. We hope to be able to update this soon with some good news - a 10-year-old Albany boy apparently ran away from his home on Sunday night and police are looking for him.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
Arrests Made In Capital Region! Was Your Catalytic Converter Stolen?
There is a trend taking place over the last couple of years. This has nothing to do with a social media influencer or your favorite movie stars and celebrities. This latest trend is criminal in nature and has been spreading all through out New York State. According to AAA, thieves...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0