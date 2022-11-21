Read full article on original website
Kansas father sought after baby exposed to fentanyl
The Finney County Sheriff's Office arrested a baby's mother and is looking for the baby's father after an infant had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday.
Two from Garden City arrested for alleged drug distribution
GARDEN CITY — At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Garden City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1200 block of North Eighth. Officers had prior knowledge that the license plate was stolen out of Garden City, according to a media release.
Mother arrested, police search for father after infant’s apparent drug overdose
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman after they said her infant suffered a possible drug overdose. Around 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home at 6005 E. Skyline Drive in Garden City. The caller said an infant was choking, unresponsive, and not breathing. Deputies arrived to find the child on the floor barely breathing. They also noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana, and suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose. The infant was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital.
Man injured after shooting in Garden City
Police in Garden City say an argument led to the discharge of a weapon injuring a man. It happened Saturday when investigators said David Oliver was handling a gun following an argument with another man.
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
