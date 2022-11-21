Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Related
KFVS12
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
“Food Not Bombs” thanks volunteers for their help this Thanksgiving
Some Joplin residents got a free Thanksgiving meal today thanks to donations and the group "Food not Bombs."
Joplin Fire Dept is hiring 14 new firefighters, they will pay you while they train you
JOPLIN, Mo. – The opening of Station No.7 next year means the Joplin Fire Dept is already down firefighters Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow tells us. And they now need 14 additional firefighters to staff the new station. And they need to hire before 2023 begins. “You have to be older than 18, high school diploma or GED. Previously...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
kggfradio.com
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
Single parents receive vehicles through a Low Cost Vehicle Program
The Low-Cost Vehicle Program is through Higher Power Garage and is directed toward families that are without transportation.
Fire marshal investigates Commerce fire; person found dead
Authorities respond to a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma, and say there was a fatality.
fourstateshomepage.com
During the holidays, be aware of these fire risks
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you staying home this long holiday weekend, cooking, perhaps decorating, be aware of some risks. “My dad decided to make a big flat churro and plopped it in there, but apparently the steam will build inside the churro and it exploded so there was grease everywhere,” said Melia Bowen, Carthage.
koamnewsnow.com
MoDOT completes Rangeline overpass 23 days early
JOPLIN, Mo. — What one person called, “A Christmas miracle” in an online comment, is really a Thanksgiving miracle!. The South Rangeline overpass of the Kansas City Southern Railroad was open to all traffic Wednesday, November 23 at 11:52 a.m. The project completes early. 23 days early.
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
Bridge on S. Range Line Road opens ahead of schedule
The bridge on S. Range Line Road opens to traffic ahead of schedule.
columbusnews-report.com
New primary care doctor at Girard Medical Center
A new Primary Care Physician, Katrina Burke, MD, has joined the Girard Medical Center (GMC) Family. Starting November 21, Dr. Burke will be under the Girard Medical Center umbrella as Girard Medical Center of Fort Scott and will continue seeing patients at her current clinic location at 109 S Main St. in Fort Scott. Dr. Burke and all her staff will be staying on, including nurse practitioner…
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
fourstateshomepage.com
Lamar receives 2.3 million dollars for new well
LAMAR, Mo. — Great news for the City of Lamar, it’s getting $2,300,000 from the “Missouri Department of Natural Resources.”. The money will help fund a new well for drinking water, and replace aging water lines. The city installed its first well last summer, which replaced lake...
1,300 + do the Turkey Trot in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people, now in the 11th year, the Turkey Trot in Downtown Joplin. More than 1,300 runners found it to be perfect weather, 49° and light mist falling. Two young ladies show us their medals after running the 1 Mile Run of the Turkey Trot 2022. Dad’s in background gave us...
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
Update: Authorities have identified the person and owner of the truck, and no legal issues
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless
NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
Yahoo Sports
Lanagan woman dies in vehicle crash
Nov. 24—A Lanagan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday on Route NN, about 2 miles north of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joyce L. Dunk, 58, was pronounced dead by a deputy county coroner just after 5 p.m.,...
Comments / 0