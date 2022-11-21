ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

KFVS12

Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities

COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
COMMERCE, OK
1070 KHMO-AM

Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It

Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
PURDY, MO
kggfradio.com

Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
COMMERCE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

During the holidays, be aware of these fire risks

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you staying home this long holiday weekend, cooking, perhaps decorating, be aware of some risks. “My dad decided to make a big flat churro and plopped it in there, but apparently the steam will build inside the churro and it exploded so there was grease everywhere,” said Melia Bowen, Carthage.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

MoDOT completes Rangeline overpass 23 days early

JOPLIN, Mo. — What one person called, “A Christmas miracle” in an online comment, is really a Thanksgiving miracle!. The South Rangeline overpass of the Kansas City Southern Railroad was open to all traffic Wednesday, November 23 at 11:52 a.m. The project completes early. 23 days early.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell

LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
LA RUSSELL, MO
columbusnews-report.com

New primary care doctor at Girard Medical Center

A new Primary Care Physician, Katrina Burke, MD, has joined the Girard Medical Center (GMC) Family. Starting November 21, Dr. Burke will be under the Girard Medical Center umbrella as Girard Medical Center of Fort Scott and will continue seeing patients at her current clinic location at 109 S Main St. in Fort Scott. Dr. Burke and all her staff will be staying on, including nurse practitioner…
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Lamar receives 2.3 million dollars for new well

LAMAR, Mo. — Great news for the City of Lamar, it’s getting $2,300,000 from the “Missouri Department of Natural Resources.”. The money will help fund a new well for drinking water, and replace aging water lines. The city installed its first well last summer, which replaced lake...
LAMAR, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

1,300 + do the Turkey Trot in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people, now in the 11th year, the Turkey Trot in Downtown Joplin. More than 1,300 runners found it to be perfect weather, 49° and light mist falling. Two young ladies show us their medals after running the 1 Mile Run of the Turkey Trot 2022. Dad’s in background gave us...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless

NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
NEVADA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
WEBB CITY, MO
Yahoo Sports

Lanagan woman dies in vehicle crash

Nov. 24—A Lanagan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday on Route NN, about 2 miles north of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joyce L. Dunk, 58, was pronounced dead by a deputy county coroner just after 5 p.m.,...
LANAGAN, MO

