SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
Yahoo Sports
Nov. 24—A Lanagan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday on Route NN, about 2 miles north of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joyce L. Dunk, 58, was pronounced dead by a deputy county coroner just after 5 p.m.,...
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
fourstateshomepage.com
COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
kggfradio.com
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike travel delay: tractor trailer crash at Miami
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Thanksgiving morning reports about 10 a.m. stating traffic delays traveling west approaching Miami 313 exit. KOAM Producer Zach Dobbs reports of a huge traffic delay due to a semi wreck. His video shows a tractor trailer at 312 mile marker off the north side of the roadway, overturned trailer and the cab destroyed. Google Maps Screenshot...
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
koamnewsnow.com
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
COMMERCE, Okla. — The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is investigating a house fire in Commerce where one woman was found dead. OSFM said the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in a single family home in Commerce. They also said the body of one woman was...
fourstateshomepage.com
KETCHUM – A Vinita woman died in a car crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed. Saffron Durham, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported. The fatal collision happened around 2:38 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. Kenneth Turner, 62, of...
Man sentenced in overdose case turned murder investigation
A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas, resident for murder in the second degree and interference with a law enforcement officer.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Demetric Dewitt
Teenager Demetric Dewitt was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that it’s believe the 15-year-old may be in Independence – a town about 30 miles west of where he was last seen. DEMETRIC DEWITT. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Missing...
Bridge on S. Range Line Road opens ahead of schedule
The bridge on S. Range Line Road opens to traffic ahead of schedule.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons police arrest Kansas man wanted on outstanding federal charges
PARSONS, Kan. – Parsons Police arrested a Kansas man wanted on multiple felony warrants Tuesday night. Tremayne Darkis, 43, of Columbus, had outstanding warrants out of Labette County for aggravated kidnapping, and domestic battery. He also had a probation and parole warrant out of Missouri and a federal arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon.
After several weeks of investigating, Parsons authorities find a man wanted for federal and local charges.
