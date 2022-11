GALESBURG — Cedar Creek Hall, 571 E. North St., announces Raven & Birch will be hosting Cedar Creek Hall’s Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10. One of the largest holiday markets in the area, Cedar Creek Hall’s Holiday Market will feature over 45 artists, small businesses, and vendors from throughout west-central Illinois. Once inside, guests will be able to shop for the perfect holiday gifts or stocking stuffers for everyone on their holiday list. Items include jewelry, home decor, kitchen items, soaps, health and beauty, confections, baked goods, candles, clothing, art and more.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO