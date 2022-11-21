Nov. 24—UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. The earlier wind advisory has been expanded to include all Hawaiian islands and extended through 6 a.m. Friday. Northeast winds of up to 15 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, are expected to accompany the cold front moving down from the western end of the island chain, according to the National Weather Service.

