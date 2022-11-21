Read full article on original website
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
Johnson City Press
BCM hosts Black Friday festival deal, holiday hangout with 49 Winchester
BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music’s Black Friday won’t have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, but it will have two ingredients “The Christmas Song” does not — Americana band 49 Winchester and a shot at discounted Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets.
Johnson City Press
Allandale opening door for Christmas decorations
KINGSPORT - Allandale Mansion is continuing a decades long tradition this holiday season by opening its doors to the public and letting folks enjoy room after room of Christmas decorations. The Allandale Mansion Christmas Tours will take place on Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Dec....
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
Johnson City Press
Clinchfield Railroad to be the focus of Saturday’s Heritage Day
The Clinchfield Railroad — among the many enterprises created by East Tennessee State University founding donor George L. Carter — will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day at the university’s Carter Railroad Museum. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Create Appalachia looks to change people’s lives
KINGSPORT — When art and artisans moved into Kingsport’s old city hall earlier this year, they transformed the building. Now, Create Appalachia looks to change people’s lives.
Johnson City Press
Candace Rakes Memorial Jamboree continues strong tradition
WISE — Hope can spring from tragedy. Such is the story of Wednesday’s 11th annual Candace Rakes Memorial Scholarship Jamboree at the UVA Wise Prior Convocation Center.
Johnson City Press
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' at the Chester Inn Museum
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough will hold readings of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Saturday. This program is part of the town’s “Whoville” holiday celebration, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot
Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
Johnson City Press
Johnson County will kick off Christmas season on first weekend in December
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County will be welcoming in the Christmas season during the first weekend in December with its annual Christmas Parade and lots of other activities. Things will get started in a big way on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. with Christmas on Main. This event is hosted by the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and features the Christmas tree lighting and a special dedication in the memory of Danny Herman on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. There will be local vendors, special singing, a visit from Santa Claus and more.
Johnson City Press
Erwin to hold Christmas parade
The town of Erwin will kick off its Christmas season this weekend with the official Erwin Christmas Parade Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Erwin. This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas.”
Johnson City Press
Last chance to dance: Carter Fold features Twin Creek Stringband for final show of 2022
HILTONS — The Twin Creeks Stringband will soon take the stage for the final show of the season at the Carter Family Fold. The band will perform traditional music and tunes made for flat footing on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the music venue’s last show of the 2022 season. The 2023 season is expected to begin in February.
Johnson City Press
Richest late model dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
The XR Super2 Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest late model dirt race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24, will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
Johnson City Press
Tri-Cities New Year's Eve Bash set to open up 2023
KINGSPORT - The party is already set to start 2023. The Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash has tickets on sale now as the year starts to close and its almost time to start a new one.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 25
Nov. 25, 1886: The Comet reported that “Jonesboro is to have a foundry and machine shop. The foundry building will be 60 x 30 feet and the machine shop will be 30 x 50 feet.”. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1886.
Johnson City Press
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
Johnson City Press
Five questions with DCHS senior Kitty Jo Cox
David Crockett High School senior Kitty Jo Cox was recently named a finalist for the Questbridge National College Match competition. Questbridge is a national nonprofit organization based out of Palo Alto, California, that works to connect academically outstanding low-income students with the colleges of their dreams. They do this through offering students full four-year scholarships to the nearly 50 schools that they partner with. Questbridge students are able to submit a ranked list of colleges that they hope to match with. Questbridge works with students every step of the way from high school all the way through college and to their first job.
Johnson City Press
Norton police still looking for missing Clintwood man
NORTON – Police are still seeking information on a Clintwood man missing since Nov. 13. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said on Wednesday that investigators have recovered a hoodie belonging to 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.
Johnson City Press
KOSBE Announces 2022 Small Business Award Finalists
KINGSPORT—The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists of the 2022 KOSBE Awards. “We made a lot of big changes this year and we will continue to improve on our process and approach to choosing the best companies,” KOSBE Advisory Council Chairwoman Jamie Jackson said. “I love how this came together and I look forward to finally revealing the winners. There were some awesome candidates among the businesses we saw.”
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s learned something else. He’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community the value of leadership.
