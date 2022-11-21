ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ConocoPhillips To Plunge Over 11%? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On LiveOne By 25%

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
  • Societe Generale boosted the price target on ConocoPhillips COP from $106 to $114. ConocoPhillips shares fell 2% to close at $128.59 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut LiveOne, Inc. LVO price target from $4 to $3. LiveOne shares fell 3% to close at $0.67 on Friday.
  • Loop Capital lowered Workday, Inc. WDAY price target from $225 to $150. Workday shares fell 2.1% to $143.70 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink slashed the price target on Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST from $45 to $30. Twist Bioscience shares rose 1.8% to $25.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for EverCommerce Inc. EVCM from $11 to $9. EverCommerce shares dropped 3.7% to close at $6.60 on Friday.
  • Chardan Capital raised the price target on Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB from $24 to $30. Provention Bio shares rose 0.7% to $8.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation SI from $25 to $30. Silvergate Capital shares dropped 0.4% to $24.80 in pre-market trading.

