Iowa child had skin grafts after suffering burns, police allege
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — A 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Blue Grass are behind bars after police allege a child, who was not taken for treatment immediately, underwent skin grafts for third-degree burns. Janey Loper faces a felony charge of child endangerment – serious injury. Eugene White faces a felony charge of […]
Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker
A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
Iowa City man accused of locking household member in their room and assaulting them
An Iowa City man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly locking a household member inside their room and physically assaulting him. Officers were called to the Lower Muscatine Road residence of 42-year-old Willy Bikoli Monday night on reports of an assault. According to the residents, Bikoli became upset with the victim when he received a phone call referencing the victim’s repeated late arrivals to school. Bikoli then went to the victim’s bedroom, locked it from the inside, and started becoming physically assaultive. The victim told officers that Bikoli grabbed his arms, and he attempted to get up off the bed and leave. However, Bikoli then reportedly became more physical.
Transient accused of using fake gun in IC robbery
Iowa City Police say a transient used a fake gun to rob another man last week. According to arrest records, 23-year-old Jared Simmons entered an apartment on Wayne Avenue just after 7:15pm on November 16th, confined the victim in the bathroom, and stole $70. Simmons reportedly assaulted the victim and threatened his life while brandishing a fake handgun. The two had been involved in a previous dispute.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
QC man arrested after disturbance in East Moline
An East Moline man is behind bars after a disturbance involving gunshots yesterday. East Moline Police Officers were dispatched to 305 22nd Avenue Court on November 22 at about 4:12 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Officers were advised en route that gunshots were heard coming from the residence. On arrival, they located two […]
Iowa City Police asking for help in locating stolen Ped Mall sleigh
Iowa City Police say that the sleigh displayed annually on the Ped Mall has been stolen. KCRG TV reports that it’s believed the sleigh was taken sometime between just before Midnight Friday and 1:15 am Saturday. Authorities are asking that the sleigh be returned. They’re also requesting residents to...
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Oxford man formally charged with violating no-contact order in North Liberty stalking case
An Oxford man arrested in Washington County on theft charges has now been formally charged with violating a no-contact order in a North Liberty stalking case. 58-year-old Jimmy Frees of South Augusta Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:00 Tuesday night. He was arrested Sunday afternoon near Sinclair Tractor on Highway 92. Frees is accused of stealing a trail cam from an address on Red Oak Avenue…between Washington and Crawfordsville…just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Before it went off-line, the camera reportedly captured both Frees’ image and that of his vehicle.
Attempted murder trial for former UI student delayed
The trial for a former University of Iowa student who allegedly choked a woman to unconsciousness and stole her $20,000 earrings last spring has been delayed. The Daily Iowan reports that 19-year-old Ali Younes originally had a trial date of December 6th, but earlier this month Judge Paul Miller moved the date in Johnson County Court to March 28th.
Help sought to find missing QC man
The family of 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler, who is missing, asks for help from the public. Jeremiah is 6’2″ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network Facebook page. He wears dark-rimmed glasses and has a large scar...
Cedar Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man, found with more than $123,000 and drugs, has pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gorrell called 911 and reported a drug overdose in his home in July of this year. Police found a person, dead as well as cash, meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and T-H-C wax at the home, some of it stuffed in the ductwork of his Cedar Rapids home.
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
Arrests made in 17-year-old’s murder in Rock Island
Two men in Oklahoma have been arrested for a Sept. 18 murder in Rock Island. On Monday, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested two men in Oklahoma City for the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year old Angel Lopez Jr.
Walmart staffer stole gift cards at work, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport woman has been released on bond after police allege she stole several gift cards from Walmart while she worked there. Glenda Mae Christner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore...
Lesson not learned: For second month in a row, North Liberty man arrested on felony meth charges after driving on barred license
Driving with meth in the car is risky, but the risk is even greater when you’re driving on a barred license. That’s lesson a North Liberty man apparently failed to learn on Sunday after he was arrested on felony charges under those same circumstances after a similar incident last month.
Man stole guns, credit cards from storage unit, police allege
A 43-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars of items from a storage unit earlier this year. Michael Dugan faces felony charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, court records say. Davenport Police allege that, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2022, they...
Trial for former UI student with theft, attempted murder charges pushed to March 2023
The trial for former University of Iowa student Ali Younes was pushed back from the original Dec. 6 date. It will now be held on March 28, 2023 at the Johnson County Courthouse and is estimated to last three days, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. Younes, 19,...
Cedar Rapids man convicted in beating assault
(Cedar Rapids, IA) A Cedar Rapids man convicted in July after the beating of an older couple has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Lee was accused of posing as a police officer, beating and attacking an older Coggon couple, then stealing 50 thousand dollars from their safe back on January 9th. A Linn County jury found Lee guilty of two counts each of first-degree robbery and willful injury, along with one count each of first-degree theft and impersonating a public official. Lee must serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
