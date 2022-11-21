Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking good for Thanksgiving!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning....
WALA-TV FOX10
Weather today looks good for Thanksgiving travel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The weather today will be really nice for any Thanksgiving travel and will probably be our nicest day between now and Saturday. You’ll need to run your air conditioner this afternoon as temps are projected to reach the mid 70s later this afternoon. A large...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
WPMI
Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shoppers anticipating Black Friday bargains despite rising inflation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday season kicks off Friday with one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year...Black Friday. But there are a couple of factors working against retailers this year. Rising inflation and a wet start to the weekend. Normally shoppers would be heading out the...
90 days until Mardi Gras 2023: 9 things to know before Fat Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are officially 90 days until it’s most Mobilian’s favorite time of year, Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 is giving you nine facts you should know ahead of the multi-week Mardi Gras celebration. Fat Tuesday Fat Tuesday or, “Mardi Gras,” is set to be on Feb. 21, 2023. Mardi Gras is […]
City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
WALA-TV FOX10
Many kicked off their Thanksgiving celebration at the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before folks were able to chow down on their thanksgiving meal, many headed to Downtown, Mobile for the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope. It’s a fundraiser to support Rapahope, a non-profit organization that offers free, year-round programming for families battling childhood cancer. “Over the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several events set this week at Mobile Animal Shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is planning several events at the Mobile Animal Shelter this week. A dog and cat adoption event is set for Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on Owens Street. Residents may be able to get all...
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Volunteers spend Thanksgiving Day serving hundreds of free meals on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While many folks gather at the dinner table for Thanksgiving, others are dedicating their holiday to serve others. The Salvation Army is ensuring people get a hot Thanksgiving meal in the Port City-- and it’s all-hands-on-deck. “Oh, it’s wonderful,” said Rodney Lott. “Everybody is so...
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
utv44.com
AL, Baldwin Co. doctors urge caution for Thanksgiving amid surge in flu cases
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and as families prepare to come together, there's an increase chance for an unwelcome guest: influenza. The state of Alabama is experiencing the highest level of influenza activity possible, according to reports from both the CDC and ADPH.
WALA-TV FOX10
Waterfront Missions welcoming homeless for their Thanksgiving meal
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Mission in Mobile said no one should left be alone on Thanksgiving, so it is providing for the homeless and hungry. Already this week, the mission has spread holiday cheer and fed more than 1,000 people. They expect hundreds more on Thanksgiving Day for their 73rd annual banquet.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
