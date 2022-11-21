ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking good for Thanksgiving!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Weather today looks good for Thanksgiving travel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The weather today will be really nice for any Thanksgiving travel and will probably be our nicest day between now and Saturday. You’ll need to run your air conditioner this afternoon as temps are projected to reach the mid 70s later this afternoon. A large...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shoppers anticipating Black Friday bargains despite rising inflation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday season kicks off Friday with one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year...Black Friday. But there are a couple of factors working against retailers this year. Rising inflation and a wet start to the weekend. Normally shoppers would be heading out the...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several events set this week at Mobile Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is planning several events at the Mobile Animal Shelter this week. A dog and cat adoption event is set for Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on Owens Street. Residents may be able to get all...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Waterfront Missions welcoming homeless for their Thanksgiving meal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Mission in Mobile said no one should left be alone on Thanksgiving, so it is providing for the homeless and hungry. Already this week, the mission has spread holiday cheer and fed more than 1,000 people. They expect hundreds more on Thanksgiving Day for their 73rd annual banquet.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy