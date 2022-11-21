ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant says man with Tulsa ties died in Colorado Springs shooting

 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Mexican restaurant says one of the five people killed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has ties to Tulsa.

Elote Cafe said one of their family members, Daniel, also known as Dan Dan, was killed.

“Anyone who knew Dan Dan loved him. He had the kindest heart and he radiated positivity,” said the downtown restaurant on social media.

Daniel was among five people killed, and at least 25 others injured, late Saturday after a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado.

Law enforcement officials said the shooting suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. A handgun and magazines were also recovered. Investigators are still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime.

Oklahomans for Equality made a statement on Monday about the shooting:

We are heartbroken by Saturday night’s senseless act of violence against our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters in Colorado Springs. Every human has a right to safe, affirming, and welcoming places where they can be who they are without fear. While the motive of the shooting is still unclear at this time, any attack on a safe space designated for LGBTQ+ people feels like a profound violation of our safety and our right to come together as a community.

We mourn the lives lost and the lives changed forever. Including among them Daniel Davis Aston of Broken Arrow, a trans man who relocated to Colorado Springs and was bartending on the night of this horrible attack. Having been part of the local Elote work family, the impact of his loss hits right in the center of home.

We are working to determine what supports the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community needs at this time and will share more information as it becomes available.

