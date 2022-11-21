Read full article on original website
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower says he’s still afraid to leave Delaware home
John Paul Mac Isaac, the former Delaware computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, said he's "still in hiding."
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Wife of Trump special counsel donated to Biden and produced Obama film
Fresh revelations that the wife of recently appointed Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a producer on a Michelle Obama documentary have fueled conservative misgivings about his impartiality.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
wegotthiscovered.com
White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding
Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
Herschel Walker gets major boost
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Joe Biden had a 'Dark Brandon' moment while discussing midterm results
President Joe Biden made a snide remark about Donald Trump's political strength while discussing the midterm results with reporters on Wednesday.
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
Biden's granddaughter married in private ceremony on White House South Lawn
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, had a private wedding that was closed to the media Saturday.
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal's White House wedding weekend is underway. Here's how they're celebrating.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are getting married at the White House this weekend.
How Biden spent his 80th birthday
President Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office.
