ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding

Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
The Comeback

Herschel Walker gets major boost

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House

There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy