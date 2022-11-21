Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Motorcyclist who died in crash on Angus road named
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on an Angus road has been named. Jonathan Marsh, 48, from Brechin, was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the...
BBC
Great-grandmother killed in crash 'greatly missed'
Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash. Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November. Her family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly...
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
BBC
Wolverhampton man jailed for murdering father in drunken row
A man has been jailed for at least 15 years for murdering his father following a drunken row. Dawid Arent, 33, kicked and headbutted Marek Arent during an argument outside his home in Wolverhampton on 18 September 2021. The 73-year-old, who was visiting from Poland, died in hospital the following...
BBC
Police stop horsebox and find Cinderella wannabes
Surprised police officers discovered 20 people dressed for a ball hidden in the back of a horsebox they pulled over. It was spotted on the A442 in Warwickshire, close to Upton House and Gardens, by officers on the hunt for stolen farm machinery. After hearing noises from the trailer, they...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching
An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death after they were found guilty of lynching a man wrongly suspected of starting forest fires last year ,the state news agency says. The sentences are likely to be reduced to life in prison as there is a moratorium on executions. In...
BBC
Ava White's mum says she is living a life sentence
The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death a year ago after a row over Snapchat, has said she feels like she is living a life sentence. The 12-year-old was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on in November 2021. Speaking publicly for the first...
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Woman dies following two-car crash in Earley
A woman in her 80s has died following a crash involving two cars. The crash, between a Toyota Yaris and a Mercedes, happened on Wokingham Road at the Mill Lane junction in Earley shortly before 22:00 GMT on Wednesday. Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was driving the Toyota,...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after collision with 4x4 and HGV
A motorcyclist has died after a he collided with a 4x4 car and a HGV. Cambridgeshire Police said it happened on the A47 between Peterborough and Thorney on Thursday at about 18:30 GMT. The 37-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, both...
BBC
Logan Mwangi murder: Injuries seen as accident by doctor
Hospital doctors failed to share with child protection services a list of "significant" injuries a five-year-old boy suffered 11 months before he was murdered, a case review has found. Logan Mwangi had a broken arm and multiple bruises across his body when he was taken to A&E in August 2020.
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man jailed for siblings' killing
A career criminal who killed an elderly brother and sister almost 30 years ago has been jailed for life. Danville Neil, 65, "dodged justice for years" after attacking WW2 veteran William Bryan, 71, and widow Anne Castle, 74, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993. Neil...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder probe: Further arrests over street stabbing
Two more men have been arrested following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Family pays tribute to Southampton woman found dead in her home
The family of a woman found dead at her home have paid tribute to her. The body of Lorraine Mills, 63, was found in Mansel Road East, Southampton, shortly after 20:30 GMT on Monday. In a statement her family said: "You will be sadly missed and will always be in...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
Comments / 0