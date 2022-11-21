Read full article on original website
BBC
Police stop horsebox and find Cinderella wannabes
Surprised police officers discovered 20 people dressed for a ball hidden in the back of a horsebox they pulled over. It was spotted on the A442 in Warwickshire, close to Upton House and Gardens, by officers on the hunt for stolen farm machinery. After hearing noises from the trailer, they...
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
BBC
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Mexican authorities obtained an arrest warrant for a friend of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman who was found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in October.
Parents Face Abuse Charges After Their Infant’s Body Was Found in a Kimchi Jar
South Korean police have arrested a couple on suspicion they left their infant’s body in a kimchi container for about three years. According to the police in the city of Pocheon, just outside of Seoul, the infant died at 15 months old and the parents didn’t inform the authorities, the Korea Herald reported.
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
BBC
Great-grandmother killed in crash 'greatly missed'
Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash. Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November. Her family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly...
BBC
Logan Mwangi murder: Injuries seen as accident by doctor
Hospital doctors failed to share with child protection services a list of "significant" injuries a five-year-old boy suffered 11 months before he was murdered, a case review has found. Logan Mwangi had a broken arm and multiple bruises across his body when he was taken to A&E in August 2020.
BBC
Wolverhampton man jailed for murdering father in drunken row
A man has been jailed for at least 15 years for murdering his father following a drunken row. Dawid Arent, 33, kicked and headbutted Marek Arent during an argument outside his home in Wolverhampton on 18 September 2021. The 73-year-old, who was visiting from Poland, died in hospital the following...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Anglesey crossbow murder victim urged not to pay cash - court
The wife of a murdered pensioner urged him not to give money to an alleged con man, a court has heard. Mold Crown Court heard how Marie Bailey, 68, and Gerald Corrigan, 74, paid money to Richard Wyn Lewis in land deals and for horses. Mr Lewis, 51, of Llanfair-yn-Neubwll,...
BBC
Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe
Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
BBC
One woman remembers 'holiday hell' after being scammed by a travel agent
A Brazilian woman, Adriane Trofin, ended up losing a lot of money after being impressed by a travel agent's social media posts and booking a holiday with him. She saved up for a "dream" holiday in Greece, for her family and friends. But on arrival in Athens it soon became...
BBC
Swansea: Lamborghini seized in haul from £6m drugs gang
A Lamborghini supercar was among £6m worth of assets confiscated from a south Wales drugs gang. A Range Rover, luxury caravans and cash was also seized at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Swansea Crown Court. Daniel Harris, 40, Leon Ley, 34, and Dale Martin, 28, all from...
