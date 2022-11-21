Read full article on original website
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Jayden Booroff death: 'Mistakes' over absconding patient's care
Inadequate levels of communication, care and record keeping contributed to the death of a 23-year-old man who absconded from a mental health unit, an inquest jury concluded. Jayden Booroff fled The Linden Centre, in Chelmsford, on 23 October 2020. A jury gave a narrative conclusion which followed a two-week inquest...
BBC
Logan Mwangi murder: Injuries seen as accident by doctor
Hospital doctors failed to share with child protection services a list of "significant" injuries a five-year-old boy suffered 11 months before he was murdered, a case review has found. Logan Mwangi had a broken arm and multiple bruises across his body when he was taken to A&E in August 2020.
