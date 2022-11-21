ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Walker runs Washington outsider playbook in bid to unseat Georgia's Warnock

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRju1_0jIRQPqU00

Folksy Republican Herschel Walker is leveraging decades of goodwill in Georgia to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a December runoff but is running into the same obstacles that left him gasping for air in second place on Nov. 8.

Walker, a former professional football player, is beloved in the Peach State for leading the University of Georgia to a national championship in 1980. But he finished behind Warnock in the initial round of voting in the midterm elections as voters stuck with a Democratic incumbent focused on kitchen table issues and shunned the GOP challenger campaigning as a “warrior for God.”

Republican operatives in Georgia fear Walker is headed for a second, and final, defeat on Dec. 6. Chief among their concerns is voter turnout. Will Republicans show up after a disappointing November and with Democrats having already secured the Senate majority? They also worry Warnock is set to smoke Walker in money and manpower amid GOP finger-pointing over midterm election losses.

“It’s not looking good for Herschel,” a Republican insider in Georgia said. “Not having Senate control in play has made this race boring for voters. Most of my nonpolitical friends have completely moved on. Won’t vote. Don’t care.”

“People don’t have as much of a reason to hold their nose this time,” a Georgia GOP strategist added. “If he can narrow the spending disparity, he has a shot.”

'I DON'T SEE HOW TRUMP WINS': REPUBLICANS IN EARLY PRIMARY STATES QUESTION FORMER PRESIDENT'S 2024 VIABILITY

Walker vowed on the eve of the midterm elections he would defeat Warnock with more than 50% of the vote, avoiding a runoff and helping Republicans win the Senate majority. But those rosy predictions, like projections the GOP would win Senate control, fell short. Even with long coattails from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams 53.4% to 45.9%, Walker finished the runner-up, losing to Walker 49.4% to 48.5%.

Doubts about Walker among swing voters and soft Republicans, stemming from the candidate’s checkered past, clearly hampered his Senate campaign — despite his fame in Georgia for his football heroics. Walker’s association with former President Donald Trump, who recruited him to challenge Warnock, also cast a cloud over his Senate bid, as happened in congressional and gubernatorial contests in other states.

Walker is doing his best to turn things around, campaigning across Georgia and raising money prodigiously. The Walker campaign did not respond to a request for comment. But in interviews, mostly with friendly conservative media figures, the 60-year-old first-time candidate is framing the runoff as a choice between Warnock, a political insider who does the bidding of President Joe Biden, and himself, a politician in touch with the majority of Georgia voters.

“I’m getting out, to try to get the people to get behind me, because we need new leadership,” Walker said in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham. “He’s [with] Washington and representing no one but Joe Biden. He went to Washington; he forgot about the Georgia people. That’s the reason I decided to run.”

Republicans in Washington also are helping, although not necessarily rowing in the same direction, as the National Republican Senatorial Committee, helmed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and the Senate Leadership Fund, aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), trade blame for the GOP’s midterm election failures. The feud threatens to drag Walker down, although both organizations are investing significant resources in the race, as is the pro-Walker super PAC "34N22."

The Senate Leadership Fund confirmed it has allocated $16.2 million for the runoff, $14.2 million of which the group is plowing into advertising on television, radio, and digital platforms. The rest is being spent on voter turnout activities. The NRSC declined to disclose its runoff investment. But the committee has deployed key staff to Georgia and is coordinating with the Walker campaign on communications, fundraising, opposition research, and voter turnout.

“Herschel’s drawing big crowds across the state of Georgia. There’s clearly a lot of energy out there to get Herschel across the finish line,” said Chris Hartline, the NRSC communications director, who is in Georgia assisting the Walker campaign.

Walker is charismatic and engaging on the stump. Having never run for office before, he can run against Washington, often a winning strategy. Biden’s unpopularity and voter anxiety fueled by inflation, crime, and border security are assets in his bid to oust Warnock, who advanced to the Senate by defeating appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in a Jan. 5, 2021, runoff. But Walker had the same advantages on Nov. 8 and still came up short.

As polls showed for much of the campaign, independents, plus some Republicans who were happy to support Kemp, had doubts about Walker.

His past mental health challenges, allegations about his treatment of women, plus his struggle to exude competence on basic issues caused problems for his campaign. Accusations that he paid for ex-girlfriends to obtain abortions years ago added to voters’ uncertainty about Walker. He denied the charges, but as a devoutly anti-abortion candidate, the allegations undercut his authenticity and credibility. Walker’s campaign messaging also has missed the mark.

At every campaign stop, he discusses inflation, crime, border security — he mentions that Warnock has voted for the Biden agenda on the floor of the Senate 96% of the time. But where Warnock, a Christian pastor by trade, focused mainly on how his votes on Capitol Hill addressed issues voters care about most, Walker has campaigned as a culture warrior, delivering speeches dominated by religious allegories and testaments to his Christian faith.

Democrats are arguing, more than any other criticism offered of Walker, that he “simply isn’t up for the job he’s asking Georgians to give him.” That’s what Veronica Yoo, spokeswoman for Senate Majority PAC, the super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), said in a press release announcing the group’s $13.5 million investment in the runoff.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

But Republicans remain hopeful. Fourteen years ago, after Republicans took a beating in the election that put Barack Obama in the White House, then-Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA) was forced into a runoff. Despite the GOP having lost eight Senate seats just weeks earlier and voters choosing Obama, at the time a popular figure, as the next president, Chambliss won a December runoff.

“This race is about turnout,” a Republican strategist in Georgia said. “Persuasion is over. Walker has a slight edge for two reasons: Republicans are still angry at the national results. Second, the vaunted Abrams turnout machine has crumbled from infighting and finger-pointing over her loss. Kemp’s machine reloaded under” the Senate Leadership Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake

Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
255K+
Followers
73K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy