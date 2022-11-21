Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
KOKI FOX 23
Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in Tulsa area
TUSLA, Okla. — About two dozen family members waited anxiously, some with balloons and flowers, for their relatives, who were escaping the war in Ukraine, to arrive in Tulsa on Thursday morning. Stanislav Volosyuk, his wife Oksana, his two children, Mikhail and Marta, and his brother Ivan met their...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
KOKI FOX 23
Lights, camera, action: Jenks is now an official film friendly certified city
JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has met all the requirements to become a certified film-friendly destination for media productions through the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF-MO) Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film-friendly certified communities...
KOKI FOX 23
Human Society of Tulsa offers Black Friday adoption deal
TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, people filled the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) as they kicked off their Black Friday event with $50 adoptions. Adoption center manager Rachel Ward said all pets leave the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. “Everyone’s ready to walk out the door today,”...
KOKI FOX 23
BMX Grand Nationals brings competitors from across the world to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are in Tulsa for the BMX Grand Nationals this week where the best of the best all battle it out for the championship trophies. Fifteen thousand people are expected to head to the BMX grand nationals to see four thousand competitors. The event...
KOKI FOX 23
House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit delivers holiday meals to homebound seniors
TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa volunteers cook, package and deliver meals to people who are confined at home. “This is a true labor of love,” said Katie Oatsvall, the organization’s president and CEO. “So many of the people that we have the privilege of serving every day are not only aging but they’re isolated, they’re homebound, and so receiving a hot, celebratory holiday meal is not only heartwarming, but it’s that connection back with the community.”
KOKI FOX 23
Tally’s Good Food Cafe gives free dinners on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — Every Thanksgiving, for the past 35 years, Tally’s Good Food Cafe has fed free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who stops by their midtown restaurant. The owner of Tally’s, Tally Alame, said Thanksgiving is his favorite day of the year because it’s about being thankful for what we have and sharing it with others.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
KOKI FOX 23
Rogue Martial Arts hosts annual ‘Roll-A-Thon’ toy drive
OWASSO, Okla. — Rogue Martial Arts in Owasso is hosting their annual “Roll-A-Thon” toy drive this holiday season and asking the community to give back to those in need by bringing toys to their gym. This is the fourth year the martial arts center is hosting this...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
KOKI FOX 23
Henryetta man in critical condition after mini dirt bike accident
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A Henryetta man is in critical condition after a mini dirt bike accident on county road 1090, about 17 miles west of Checotah, in McIntosh County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Steven Miller, age 31 of Henryetta, was driving a Coleman mini...
KOKI FOX 23
local businesses opening downtown Tulsa pop-up shops during Small Business Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa Partnership (DTP) is hosting Downtown Days of Wonder Pop-Up Shop Program. This program partners with Tulsa property owners to establish pop-up shops for local businesses. This event is to bring more people to downtown Tulsa, especially during Small Business Saturday. DTP was established in...
KOKI FOX 23
Travel agents, AAA anticipate busiest travel day in decades
TULSA, Okla. — Inside Journey Travels small office in Tulsa are some busy travel agents. Agents say anyone booking a flight for Wednesday or Thursday can probably expect the worst when it comes to price and comfort. “Travel is at an all-time high,” said travel agent Diane Henderson. “I...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa professor weighs in on talking politics at the dinner table
TULSA, Okla. — With family and friends gathering for the holiday, every person brings their own views to the dinner table. Uncomfortable Thanksgiving conversation is nothing new, but is it worth your mental health?. FOX23 spoke with Dr. Meg Myers Morgan, an associate professor in the political science department...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow Rhema Bible Church’s Christmas lights display open to public
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rhema Bible Church near North Elm and West Kenosha in Broken Arrow is lighting up this holiday season by displaying lights across it’s 110 acre campus. The church’s annual Christmas light display opened to the public on Wednesday night. The display will be...
Comments / 0