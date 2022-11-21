Read full article on original website
Rain likely over central Pa.’s holiday weekend
Rain and gusty winds could consume at least two days of the midstate’s holiday weekend, forecasters said. Showers are likely before 10 a.m. Friday, but skies could stay overcast for the bulk of the day, according to the National Weather Service. More than 20 mph winds are also possible through Friday night.
Black Friday; Christmas trees; hunting season: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. High: 52; Low: 34. Mostly cloudy, rainy. Best deals: Retailers rarely offer deals specific to Black Friday anymore. Special prices have been available for weeks in some places. There are still deals to be found, however. Times to shop: On...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Could Pennsylvania benefit from using gates to close roads during snow storms?
The recent lake effect snow led to countless accidents and closures on Interstate 90. Those closures tied up valuable manpower and put emergency personnel at risk trying to stop traffic from getting on I-90. New York State has been using gates, like the ones you see at railroad crossings, for years now to shut down […]
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Biggest day on Pa. hunting calendar set for Saturday: Here’s what to know
The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar – opening day of the firearms season on deer – begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year and about of them will take to the Penns Woods on Saturday morning.
Pennsylvania warns motorists to be on the lookout for snow squalls
While the record-breaking snowstorm that struck western New York this weekend has gotten so much attention, there were places in Pennsylvania where snow squalls made driving hazardous. A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow that can result in up to two inches of snow in...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
Wild turkeys, once endangered, terrorize some N.J. neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
The 6 jerks you’ll find in every mall parking lot: video
If you’re out shopping this weekend, especially on Black Friday in New Jersey, the parking lots are bound to be crowded. But, ‘tis the season to remember to be kind as you’re out on the roads, even if that isn’t always the case on the Turnpike, Parkway or shopping center parking lots.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Pool business destroyed in massive fire in Harrison Township; residents allowed to return
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A swimming pool business was destroyed in a massive fire on Freeport Road. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the scene of the 4-alarm blaze at 2:14 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw Country Pools & Spas on Freeport Road...
PennLive.com
State looking for central Pa. site for new carbon capture, storage facility
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is searching for a site in central Pennsylvania to house its new $6 million carbon capture, utilization research and storage facility. The building will house the department’s collection of subsurface core samples and drill cuttings from across Pennsylvania. The samples are...
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wisr680.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Driver trapped for nearly an hour in heavily damaged vehicle in Millcreek overnight
A 36-year-old man has serious injuries after crashing into the back of a front-end loader. The accident happened just before midnight on the bridge in the 2000 block of Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township. Once on the scene, first responders found the man trapped inside the heavily damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving. It […]
PennLive.com
