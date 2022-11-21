ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Rain likely over central Pa.’s holiday weekend

Rain and gusty winds could consume at least two days of the midstate’s holiday weekend, forecasters said. Showers are likely before 10 a.m. Friday, but skies could stay overcast for the bulk of the day, according to the National Weather Service. More than 20 mph winds are also possible through Friday night.
WBRE

Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
PennLive.com

Wild turkeys, once endangered, terrorize some N.J. neighborhoods

They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PennLive.com

State looking for central Pa. site for new carbon capture, storage facility

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is searching for a site in central Pennsylvania to house its new $6 million carbon capture, utilization research and storage facility. The building will house the department’s collection of subsurface core samples and drill cuttings from across Pennsylvania. The samples are...
wisr680.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
