Related
hypebeast.com
Clints Has Blacked Out Its TRL 2.0 Sneaker for FW22
Quickly following up on the silver, white and black iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based imprint Clints has just teased another edition of the shoe, and this time it’s coming in a “VantaBlack” colorway. Junior Clint’s label has been keeping busy as of late. Since the...
hypebeast.com
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
hypebeast.com
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Vault Drops Exclusive LUAR Ana Bag Capsule
Raul Lopez‘s it-brand LUAR is gaining traction among the fashion community, taking over not just New York Fashion Week, the world of viral campaigns and collab culture, but also Gucci Vault with its new range of online exclusives for the luxury House. Like Bleue Burnham, the new LUAR range...
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Korea's Special Edition "SNKRS Day" Air Jordan 1 Low
While the year is not yet over, Korea is already gearing up to celebrate “SNKRS Day” next August with a special edition release of the low-top Air Jordan 1. An all-new colorway has surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day,” which sees the shoe come constructed in a mix of leather, suede and nubuck materials. The shoe arrives in hues of grey, with dark elephant grey panels in suede and a dark taupe grey panel. The Swoosh is highlighted in white to match the midsole. Notable details include the mesh foam tongues that feature the “SNKRS Day” branding in hangul lettering on the sock liner. On the heel is an embroidery of the magpie, the national bird of the country, on the left heel, while the right help features the Air Jordan branded Wings. The shoe sits atop a gum outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
The Best Supreme x The North Face Jackets
Collaborations are a key piece of every Supreme season, and, for the last 15 years, few Supreme collaborations have been more consistent and impactful than their efforts with The North Face. Since the two first joined forces during Supreme’s FW07 campaign, they’ve cranked out new collections like clockwork, dropping at least one co-created capsule per season and blessing legions of intrepid fans with a unique blend of high-performance tech and streetwise sensibilities. One may be a mountaineering brand that was born as a retail store for mountain climbers in San Fransisco while the other grew from a scrappy skate shop in Lower Manhattan to a zeitgeist-steering streetwear company, but both are fiercely loyal to their signature aesthetic and boast a long history in the Big Apple. This imbues their collaborative efforts with cultural capital to match their bold designs and high-performance tech, and has helped several of their creations achieve grail status.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s P-6000 Is Coming in "White Yellow"
Hot on the heels of its “Metallic Silver” iteration, Nike’s P-6000 is returning once again in a “White Yellow” colorway. Since the sneaker’s debut in 2019, the P-6000 has brought vintage and old-school energy to Nike’s sneaker line. It takes design inspiration from the old Nike Pegasus — more specifically the Pegasus 2006 — and brings a modernized spin on archival models. Now, the runner silhouette is here with new colors and is designed to slide right into your sneaker rotation for the Winter season.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
hypebeast.com
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
hypebeast.com
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles' Pleasing Is Coming to London for Christmas
Of all the celebrity-owned cosmetic brands that continue to pop up (Jared Leto, Pharrell, et al), Harry Styles‘ Pleasing is one with the most cult of followings. Now, Pleasing is set to arrive in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the festive period that’s soon upon us.
hypebeast.com
NEIGHBORHOOD and NANGA Set to Drop Premium Skeleton Print Sleeping Bag for Winter Camping
NEIGHBORHOOD continues its outdoors series with a new collaborative sleeping bag with NANGA. The TAKIBI SLEEPING BAG-R . PE is a premium sleeping bag based on NANGA’s AURORA light 750 DX, and features the outdoor brand’s patented fire-retardant TAKIBI material. The sleeping bag is designed with a two-toned...
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Officially Exits Gucci
The designer took to Instagram to bid farewell, writing, “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion.”
hypebeast.com
Get Ready for Christmas With This Festive Martine Rose Jumper
Following her playful collaboration with Tommy Jeans, U.K.-based designer Martine Rose is preparing for the holiday season by launching a Christmas-ready jumper perfect for cozying up in this winter. The fair isle pullover receives the festive treatment as vintage selburose patterns enhance the piece with a winter feel. Decked out...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574
Following their football kit and boot collaboration with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, Stone Island and New Balance have just unveiled their latest collaborative installment, and this time it’s an all-new 574 sneaker. The collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance was first teased by U.K. rapper Dave...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Pulls Ad Campaign Featuring Children Holding Inappropriate Plush Bear Bags
Balenciaga has pulled a controversial holiday campaign that pictured children holding plush bear bags with BDSM-inspired harnesses and handcuffs. The Gift Shop campaign, shot by Gabriele Galimberti, swiftly earned the ire of the internet, with one image showing a child with the aforementioned teddy bear bag, surrounded by inappropriate accessories, including a chain leash and a dog collar choker.
hypebeast.com
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
