Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass...
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
Georgia families scrambling over food assistance delays
The calls and emails have been flooding into FOX 5 about families unable to get their benefits, so the I-Team reached out to officials. The state has admitted there's an application backlog causing big delays, but say customers should be caught up by Thanksgiving.
Vigil held for Lyft driver killed after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. - The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. . On Friday, days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting. "I think we've all already...
Victims identified:DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 3:00 PM (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the persons involved in the fatal collision on I-75 as 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida, and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta. Both Waite and Anderson were traveling in the Toyota Camry. The 27-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe...
Latest Atlanta Airport Changes That You Should Know Before You Travel
These tips will help you get through parking, and security quicker despite construction.
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
Road closure in Oconee Co
There is a heads-up for drivers in Oconee County, where a stretch of Malcom Bridge Road is closed today and for the rest of the week: Malcom Bridge between Lenru Road and the traffic circle in front of the school is closed to allow for storm drain installation. From the...
Georgia Going For History on Saturday
Georgia will look to do what no other football team in the school's history has ever done when they take on Georgia Tech this Saturday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a house
ATLANTA — A driver is hospitalized after crashing into an Atlanta home. Police said they were called out to 2424 Memorial Drive about a car accident involving a house. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers said the car left the road and hit the...
Law enforcement officers in need get extra boost from Blue Thanksgiving organization
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Blue Thanksgiving will be serving 500 hot meals with all the trimmings to law enforcement across Cobb County who are working on Thanksgiving Day. "We do projects throughout the year to support them to show the community cares," said Kim Peace Hill. Once the turkey, stuffing,...
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
Award-winning Atlanta-area chef partners with T-Pain for wing seasoning blend
DECATUR, Ga. - A famous Atlanta-area chef collaborated with Grammy-nominated artist T-Pain for a new line of signature spices, which are expected to go on sale on Black Friday. Award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani, founder of Decatur's Chai Pani and seasoning brand Spicewalla, announced a line of wing dry rubs that...
Video shows Duluth police smashing glass to wake passed out driver
The Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters said the driver was passed out in a vehicle with the music blasting. They tried knocking on the window to wake him first.
