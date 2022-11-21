Read full article on original website
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn
Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit
The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
Father Focused Houston Nonprofit Gives Back — CoolxDad’s Color Box Keeps It Whimsical
Lacee Jacobs-Barnett & Kevin Barnett with their family at the Color Box kickoff event. (Photo by William Issac) This holiday season, you can spread cheer and generosity by donating to one of Houston’s more unique family-centered nonprofits. CoolxDad’s annual holiday gift drive dubbed Color Box is running through November 30th. The gift drive is one of this Houston nonprofit’s most impactful community initiatives.
Houston Young Professionals Bring The Wizard Of Oz to Life For a Fantastical Barbara Bush Gala
'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Storybook Gala chairs Nick & Kasey Carnrite and Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professionals Group “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” Storybook Gala. Where: Hotel ZaZa Museum District. PC Moment:...
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Houston Earns Its Giving City Reputation — 30 Special Nonprofit Events That Made a Difference
Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston Tapestry Gala chairs Bill Gross, Paula Sutton, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner (Photo by Terry Thomas Jr.) What better time to celebrate the ongoing generosity of Houstonians than Thanksgiving. Today, we take the opportunity to express our gratitude for the wealth of individuals who contribute to the success of the city’s nonprofits — the individuals who dig deep into their pockets and those who devote endless hours of volunteer time insuring that philanthropy remains at the core of H-Town’s ethos.
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
PHOTOS: Burn’s Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug, others provide more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to community
HOUSTON – For decades, the Burns family has given out free hot Thanksgiving dinners to the community in need. Monday, Nov. 21, was no different. Once again, more than 1,000 families received good, hot free holiday soul food as the Burns’ family hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.
3 Lucky Texans Are Holiday-Ready After Winning $4 Million In Lottery Prizes
These lucky Texans are cashing in huge checks — just in time for the holidays!
Watch: Houston woman has the world's largest feet
A Texas woman who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.
Small heading from Cleveland to Cypress when something went wrong
HOUSTON (KIAH) It was suppose to be a quick, and uneventful plane ride, with a distance of only 54 miles to cover. And for a small Cessna aircraft, it should have been a breeze. But, 2 people are lucky to be alive, after the plane ends up crashing. It happened...
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports…
