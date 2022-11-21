ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

papercitymag.com

New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit

The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Father Focused Houston Nonprofit Gives Back — CoolxDad’s Color Box Keeps It Whimsical

Lacee Jacobs-Barnett & Kevin Barnett with their family at the Color Box kickoff event. (Photo by William Issac) This holiday season, you can spread cheer and generosity by donating to one of Houston’s more unique family-centered nonprofits. CoolxDad’s annual holiday gift drive dubbed Color Box is running through November 30th. The gift drive is one of this Houston nonprofit’s most impactful community initiatives.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Houston Earns Its Giving City Reputation — 30 Special Nonprofit Events That Made a Difference

Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston Tapestry Gala chairs Bill Gross, Paula Sutton, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Mayor Sylvester Turner (Photo by Terry Thomas Jr.) What better time to celebrate the ongoing generosity of Houstonians than Thanksgiving. Today, we take the opportunity to express our gratitude for the wealth of individuals who contribute to the success of the city’s nonprofits — the individuals who dig deep into their pockets and those who devote endless hours of volunteer time insuring that philanthropy remains at the core of H-Town’s ethos.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX

