Raise your hand if you have ever proclaimed your intention to start eating healthier only to be quickly derailed by the drive-thru or candy dish because you simply didn’t have time to make a lunch. In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat I sat down with Sara & Shea Geelan to learn how their own meal prepping quickly turned into a business when their friends started asking to pay them to help them meal prep too.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO