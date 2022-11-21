Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers head to Empire Mall on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Many shoppers headed out to their favorite stores for some Black Friday deals. Sale signs offering Black Friday discounts lined store windows at the Empire Mall. Shoppers were out in full force looking to...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Holideck tower lighting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s a holiday tradition around here: our Holideck tower rising above our KELOLAND studio decked out in Christmas lights. The downtown Sioux Falls skyline is about to get a little brighter starting tonight in a decades old tradition for KELOLAND Media Group. The lighting...
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday in style at Buckle in The Empire Mall
If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you spread some extra special cheer with your holiday gift giving this year, you don’t need to look any further than Buckle at the Empire Mall. Brittany recently stopped by and found out that whether you’re looking for country...
KELOLAND TV
New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
KELOLAND TV
DTSF Parade of Lights: Map and what you need to know
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights will kick off on Friday, November 25, running down Phillips Ave. from 13th St. to 5th. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and with the event drawing crowds in years past, it is advisable to get your place ahead of time.
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
KELOLAND TV
Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
KELOLAND TV
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
KELOLAND TV
Union Gospel Mission serves Thanksgiving meal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many of us gathered around the dinner table today with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving. For those unable to do that, one organization offered a space for people to to share a warm meal. From turkey to mashed potatoes to plenty of desserts,...
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl honors Native American Heritage Month with a free meal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–While many are celebrating the holiday today, not everyone is taking the same traditional approach. One local restaurant gave back to the community in honor of Native American Heritage Month. People made their way to the Watecha Bowl today to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with...
KELOLAND TV
Pride of the Dakotas homecoming
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Dialed In Nutrition
Raise your hand if you have ever proclaimed your intention to start eating healthier only to be quickly derailed by the drive-thru or candy dish because you simply didn’t have time to make a lunch. In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat I sat down with Sara & Shea Geelan to learn how their own meal prepping quickly turned into a business when their friends started asking to pay them to help them meal prep too.
KELOLAND TV
Power outage, crash and Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Thanksgiving. Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Around 2,500 Xcel Energy customers started Thanksgiving Day without power after a hit-and-run crash along 26th Street in eastern Sioux Falls. One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar...
KELOLAND TV
Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
KELOLAND TV
344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This band will cover the length of a football field. When the members of the South Dakota State University marching band The Pride of the Dakotas take to the streets in Manhattan tomorrow for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the formation will be about 100 yards, said director Kevin Kessler.
