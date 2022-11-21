Read full article on original website
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
WSMV
Man charged with committing three robberies in one day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were able to track down and arrest a man after he allegedly performed a string of robberies for money around Nashville on Wednesday. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Montaz Tate robbed three different people at gunpoint, starting with a worker at a construction...
WREG
Nashville construction site shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee
UPDATE (11/23/22): One week after a man accused of shooting a co-worker at a Nashville construction site was arrested in Knox County, Metro Police announced that man has been booked into the Metro Jail. According to police, Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the...
Man charged with assaulting officers in East Nashville
The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.
VIDEO: Armed Robbery Suspect Pepper Sprays Victims at Nashville Car Wash
November 22, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify the person involved in an armed robbery where victims were pepper sprayed multiple times and were physically assaulted in a car wash bay on Gallatin Pike on November 13. Three victims were cleaning their Ford work truck inside...
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
Arson suspect charged with trying to steal Nashville fire truck
The fire happened around 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Lotus Inn off Interstate 40 along Percy Priest Drive.
WKRN
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Black Friday...
WSMV
Man charged with three robberies from same day
WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
WSMV
Man charged in three separate robberies
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
WSMV
Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.
WKRN
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
WKRN
Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy
Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu...
Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin
From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WKRN
Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night
Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night. Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in …. Candlelight vigil for Club Q victims being held in Nashville, TN on Tuesday night. Be careful before you adopt a pet for Christmas. A new puppy...
WKRN
Man shot during suspected home invasion in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Sunday night in North Nashville. Man shot during suspected home invasion in North …. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Sunday night in North Nashville. Puppy found burned in Nashville, TN; Police...
