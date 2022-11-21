ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Lindale's Chris Cochran

LINDALE, Texas — Three District 9-4A Division I football teams advanced it to the Class 4A Division I Region III semifinals: Chapel Hill, Kilgore, and Lindale. Both Chapel Hill and Kilgore made it to this round last year, but the Lindale Eagles are back for the first time since their trip to the State Championship in 2020.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage vs. Gilmer Preview

LONGVIEW, Texas — It's finally here! The matchup that football fans have been waiting for all year long will happen in the third round of the playoffs. The Carthage Bulldogs are ranked number one in the state, but the Gilmer Buckeyes are right behind them as the number two team in the state.
CARTHAGE, TX
CBS19

All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school

TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Wonderland of Lights returns to Marshall for the holiday season

MARSHALL, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on December 2019. Marshall kicked off the holiday season with their annual Wonderland of Lights festival Wednesday night. "We are just so thrilled to be gearing up for another wonderland of lights season, and to welcome all of our tourists and community member back to the festival," Lacy Burson, Main Street Manager said.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Tyler ministries feeding those in need every Monday

TYLER, Texas — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but on Monday a group of ministries is giving out hot meals for free in Tyler. It's the 10th year the nonprofit Hope on the Streets, a combination of several ministries, has been giving to those in need across the city. Every...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler businesses prepare for busiest shopping weekend THE of year

TYLER, Texas — Tyler businesses are stocking the shelves in preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year offering shoppers major discounts. Small Business Saturday is part of the national Shop Small initiative begun by American Express in 2010.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler Salvation Army preparing for upcoming Thanksgiving meal

TYLER, Texas — Salvation Army of Tyler will hold its Thanksgiving meal Thursday for the community from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the breezeway between the dormitory and fellowship hall. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers plan to feed up to 1,000 guests this Thanksgiving. Volunteers arrived at...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy