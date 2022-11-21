Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Lindale's Chris Cochran
LINDALE, Texas — Three District 9-4A Division I football teams advanced it to the Class 4A Division I Region III semifinals: Chapel Hill, Kilgore, and Lindale. Both Chapel Hill and Kilgore made it to this round last year, but the Lindale Eagles are back for the first time since their trip to the State Championship in 2020.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage vs. Gilmer Preview
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's finally here! The matchup that football fans have been waiting for all year long will happen in the third round of the playoffs. The Carthage Bulldogs are ranked number one in the state, but the Gilmer Buckeyes are right behind them as the number two team in the state.
All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school
TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
Dunham said he hopes year three of the event will prove even bigger than past years
TYLER, Texas — The United Way of Smith County will host its third annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 29; the date falls on International Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.
East Texas health care systems work to improve access to services
TYLER, Texas — Hospitals and small clinics are working hard to bring in specialists to East Texas so the community doesn't have to travel far for the care they need. From hospitals to small clinics, the health care industry in East Texas is growing. “We just are not a...
Wonderland of Lights returns to Marshall for the holiday season
MARSHALL, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on December 2019. Marshall kicked off the holiday season with their annual Wonderland of Lights festival Wednesday night. "We are just so thrilled to be gearing up for another wonderland of lights season, and to welcome all of our tourists and community member back to the festival," Lacy Burson, Main Street Manager said.
Tyler ministries feeding those in need every Monday
TYLER, Texas — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but on Monday a group of ministries is giving out hot meals for free in Tyler. It's the 10th year the nonprofit Hope on the Streets, a combination of several ministries, has been giving to those in need across the city. Every...
Tyler businesses prepare for busiest shopping weekend THE of year
TYLER, Texas — Tyler businesses are stocking the shelves in preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year offering shoppers major discounts. Small Business Saturday is part of the national Shop Small initiative begun by American Express in 2010.
Vigil held at Bergfeld Park honoring victims of anti-LGBTQ+ gun violence
TYLER, Texas — It’s been three days since the mass shooting at a Club Q in Colorado Springs. The LGBTQ+ club was targeted by a gunman who killed five victims and injured 25 others. This touched the hearts of many LGBTQ+ community members across the nation including those...
Tyler Salvation Army preparing for upcoming Thanksgiving meal
TYLER, Texas — Salvation Army of Tyler will hold its Thanksgiving meal Thursday for the community from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the breezeway between the dormitory and fellowship hall. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers plan to feed up to 1,000 guests this Thanksgiving. Volunteers arrived at...
East Texan Miranda Lambert leads in 2023 Grammy award country music categories
TYLER, Texas — East Texas native Miranda Lambert dominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards country music categories. Lambert, who was born in Longview and grew up in Lindale, earned four nods during Tuesday's Grammy nomination announcement. She received the most nominations in the Grammy country music field. Currently, Lambert...
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
UT System approves $308 million project for construction of UT Tyler medical building
TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas Board of Regents have given final approval for funding the new medical education building for UT Tyler's School of Medicine, totaling a cost of $308 million for the facility. The medical school will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in...
East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
WETZEL MANIA: East Texan Koe Wetzel to play concert in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Pittsburg native Koe Wetzel is coming to the area to play a concert in April. Wetzel will be joined by The Steel Woods and Red Shahan at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA, on Friday, April 7, 2023. Presale for tickets is Thursday,...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution. The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0