TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.

TYLER, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO