Wise County issues boil water advisory

(WJHL) — Wise County officials on Monday issued a boil water advisory following a major waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport.

The boil water advisory extends to customers in the Fairgrounds, Duncan Gap, Redwine, Hurricane and Strawberry Mountain areas, which includes the following areas:

Fairgrounds Road

Duncan Gap Road

Hurricane Road

Strawberry Mountain Road

Gilliam School Road

Redwine Road

Turkey Branch

Green Hollow Road

Hiram Hollow Road

Hickory Gap/Birchfield

Surrounding areas

Customers in these areas may experience low pressure or no water. Affected customers should not drink tap water without first bringing it to a rolling boil and allowing it to cool.

For more information on boil water advisories, click here.

