Wise County, VA

Wise County issues boil water advisory

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

(WJHL) — Wise County officials on Monday issued a boil water advisory following a major waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport.

The boil water advisory extends to customers in the Fairgrounds, Duncan Gap, Redwine, Hurricane and Strawberry Mountain areas, which includes the following areas:

  • Fairgrounds Road
  • Duncan Gap Road
  • Hurricane Road
  • Strawberry Mountain Road
  • Gilliam School Road
  • Redwine Road
  • Turkey Branch
  • Green Hollow Road
  • Hiram Hollow Road
  • Hickory Gap/Birchfield
  • Surrounding areas

Customers in these areas may experience low pressure or no water. Affected customers should not drink tap water without first bringing it to a rolling boil and allowing it to cool.

For more information on boil water advisories, click here.

WJHL

BrightRidge to pass on recovery credit funds, upgrade internet for free

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge power customers can expect a slight discount for two months next year after the utility company’s board voted to pass on millions in funds given to them by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). According to a release from the company, a $2.6 million TVA Pandemic Recovery Credit will […]
