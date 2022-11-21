ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department rescued three adults from a house fire early Friday morning, firefighters say. Firefighters say they arrived at a house fire on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Firefighters reported that they battled a heavy fire in the rear of the house. The three...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they will be “highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt” this holiday weekend. The enforcement begins at midnight on Nov. 23 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Nov....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Public invited to funeral for fallen Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident have been released. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck by an alleged drunk driver while at the scene of a crash on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The suspect, Leander Bissell, was arrested several hours later at a home in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

4 suspects wanted for stealing car in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for stealing a car, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Cleveland Police said the quartet is accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata from the parking lot of 9520 Detroit Ave. at 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 20.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Volunteers honor fallen Cleveland firefighter with ribbons on trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you ride past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, you will see red ribbons on the trees around it. They are there to honor firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last week. His funeral is this weekend at the FieldHouse. “You got to send...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH

