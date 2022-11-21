Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roads around downtown Cleveland will be impacted Saturday morning during the procession and funeral services for firefighter Johnny Tetrick. The Cleveland firefighter was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 19 when he was fatally struck by a driver on I-90. Saturday’s funeral, which is...
cleveland19.com
160 firefighters volunteer to cover shifts of Cleveland Fire stations during funeral of fallen brother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 160 firefighters throughout Northeast Ohio have volunteered to cover shifts for the Cleveland Division of Fire for Saturday’s funeral service of fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. The efforts to cover the shifts began shortly after Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, lost...
cleveland19.com
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman drove her car off the road into Lake Erie Friday morning. Firefighters reported that the woman was driving her car on Twilight Drive near Mentor Beach Park. Officials said around 8 a.m. that she drove her car through a...
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department rescued three adults from a house fire early Friday morning, firefighters say. Firefighters say they arrived at a house fire on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Firefighters reported that they battled a heavy fire in the rear of the house. The three...
cleveland19.com
700-foot toboggan runs open for season at Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks’ toboggan chutes open on Friday, and no snow is necessary!. The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour. Reservations are required for the season and...
cleveland19.com
Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they will be “highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt” this holiday weekend. The enforcement begins at midnight on Nov. 23 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Nov....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects Thanksgiving travel to reach pre-pandemic levels
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanksgiving travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels this year, with nearly 55 million people on the move this week alone. “It’s gonna look a lot more like 2019 than 2020 or 2021 on the roads and at the airports,” said Jim Garrity the director of public affairs for AAA East Central.
cleveland19.com
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire. Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be the abandoned All Star laundromat.
cleveland19.com
Public invited to funeral for fallen Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident have been released. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck by an alleged drunk driver while at the scene of a crash on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The suspect, Leander Bissell, was arrested several hours later at a home in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
cleveland19.com
4 suspects wanted for stealing car in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for stealing a car, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Cleveland Police said the quartet is accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata from the parking lot of 9520 Detroit Ave. at 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 20.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
cleveland19.com
Thousands honor fallen Cleveland firefighter during calling hours in Willoughby Hills
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of firefighters and community members Friday afternoon honored fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in Willoughby Hills. His wake was held at Willoughby Hills Friends Church on Nov. 25. Tetrick, a 27-year veteran for the Cleveland Fire Department, died after a hit-and-run on Nov. 19....
cleveland19.com
Volunteers honor fallen Cleveland firefighter with ribbons on trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you ride past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, you will see red ribbons on the trees around it. They are there to honor firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last week. His funeral is this weekend at the FieldHouse. “You got to send...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to the Target location along Cleveland’s West 117th Street for reports of a mid-day shooting on Wednesday. The police activity was first reported at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials told 19 News that a man, believed to be in his 20s, was...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
cleveland19.com
Annual Hot Meals Event feeds thousands in Cleveland on Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most people look forward to spending the holidays with their families, but for some the holidays can be a cold, lonely time. A community in Cleveland is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition, to offer a hot meal and a sense of family. “I feel joy, I feel...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspects steal, damage Christmas decorations from outside of Medina buildings
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing and damaging Christmas decorations from outside of buildings in Medina early Thursday morning. Doorbell cameras were rolling and caught the group in the act. The thefts occurred between 12:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oak Street and...
cleveland19.com
Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting three people inside a Cleveland convenience store last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Cleveland police said Charlie Wright, 44, shot two customers and a store employee inside the USA Food Mart in the...
