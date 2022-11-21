Read full article on original website
Hello, Ann Arbor: Felony charge in Big House tunnel attack; local woman takes over Wordle
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Wednesday authorized a litany of charges against Michigan State football players in the violent tunnel assault from last month. While one MSU player was charged with felonious assault, seven other players were charged with misdemeanors. But back to Wordle. Did you know the hugely...
‘A really slow-motion battle.’ Ann Arborites on dirt roads fed up with flooding
ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Juchartz says he’s been trying to get the city of Ann Arbor to address flooding in his neighborhood for the past 15 years with no luck yet. “It’s a really slow-motion battle,” said the Valley Drive resident, who is among several residents living on dirt and gravel roads off Dexter Road on the city’s far west side where lack of stormwater controls sometimes leaves yards and streets underwater.
Check out these upcoming tree lightings in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As it gets closer to December, there are a few cities in Washtenaw County that are preparing to kickstart the holiday season with annual tree lightings. During these celebrations cities sometimes sip on warm drinks, sing some Christmas carols or get a surprise visit from Santa...
Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Check out three upcoming events that plan to bring late-night shopping to downtown Ann Arbor. Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest are all happening on Friday, Dec. 2. The trio of events will feature retail sales, restaurant specials and entertainment all while bringing some holiday spirit to the city.
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
Ann Arbor’s Black Pearl will find you a cocktail to match your mood
ANN ARBOR, MI - Working behind the bar in Ann Arbor’s Black Pearl affords Ian Youngs the opportunity to perform a craft he’s spent years honing and perfecting, with a singular focus on creating a connection with the patrons on the other side. Sure, the Black Pearl’s menu...
Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Martin Bandyke, Ann Arbor’s ‘morning mayor,’ to retire after 40 years in radio
ANN ARBOR, MI - When Martin Bandyke made the decision to move on from his role as music director of Detroit’s non-commercial NPR station WDET-FM to take the job as morning drive host for Ann Arbor’s 107one in 2006, he soon learned there was more to being a radio host than turning listeners on to exciting or groundbreaking music.
Ypsilanti vegan restaurant converts to food truck amid building troubles
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti restaurant has taken to the road as it transitions between two permanent locations. Vegano Italiano, a vegan Italian restaurant previously at 530 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti, closed its brick-and-mortar location in July of this year after issues with the building. The restaurant moved into its food truck —nicknamed “the tiny restaurant” — shortly after.
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
Ann Arbor’s new City Council ‘most diverse in our city’s history,’ mayor pro tem says
ANN ARBOR, MI — The first meeting of Ann Arbor’s new City Council was a quick one, lasting just 46 minutes and ending hours earlier than the last council often adjourned. Without factional divisions, the bitter exchanges and bickering that has carried through many meetings in recent years was nonexistent Monday night, Nov. 21, as council cruised through nearly 20 agenda items without debate.
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
