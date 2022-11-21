Read full article on original website
More Disturbing Brittney Griner Prison Details Have Emerged
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has gone from bad to worse. The WNBA star was recently transferred to IK-2 in Yavas, which is considered the most brutal penal colony in the country. In his latest column, Dave Zirin of The Nation detailed just how awful the conditions are at IK-2.
Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season
The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.
Bam Adebayo scores 38 points as Heat down Wizards
Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and added 12 rebounds, leading the host Miami Heat to a 110-107 win
⚾ Dayton Moore joins Rangers organization as adviser
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior adviser in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
