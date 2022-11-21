ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO

Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. A year after release, Kevin Strickland...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Chimney safety tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chimney in your home might not be something you think about servicing, but it is something you should pay attention to!. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has more information in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police engaged in standoff near 28th & Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have spent Thanksgiving evening engaged in a standoff after someone was assaulted. According to the police, this is taking place in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street. That is near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue. The next major street to the west is Vine Street and 71 Highway is to the east of the standoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy