Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KCTV 5
House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO
Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. A year after release, Kevin Strickland...
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Chimney safety tips
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chimney in your home might not be something you think about servicing, but it is something you should pay attention to!. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has more information in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
SB I-635 reopens after KCKPD shots fired investigation
The investigation of a shots fired call closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Kansas Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
Suspect found hiding in the attic following Thanksgiving standoff in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police spent Thanksgiving evening engaged in a standoff after someone was assaulted. The standoff ended after a secondary search of the home revealed the suspect was hiding in the attic. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a home at 28th Street and Highland...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police engaged in standoff near 28th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have spent Thanksgiving evening engaged in a standoff after someone was assaulted. According to the police, this is taking place in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street. That is near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue. The next major street to the west is Vine Street and 71 Highway is to the east of the standoff.
KCTV 5
Following several days of violence, KCPD investigates Thanksgiving homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation into an early morning homicide is underway following several days of violence in the metro. Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thanksgiving Day near E. 84th Street and Olive Street. Police went to a home in...
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
Man found dead near 56th and Swope Parkway in Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a man dead near Swope Parkway.
MISSING: 18-year-old last seen Wednesday in Liberty
The Liberty Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, November 23.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
KCTV 5
Woman killed in crash on northbound 71 Highway near Bannister Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was declared dead and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash on northbound 71 Highway just north of Bannister Road. According to the police, it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The police said their investigation has found that a...
Sedalia motorcyclist killed in Cass County crash
A 62-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Clay County deputies, Good Samaritan help rescue man from icy creek
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It took multiple hands, but an 81-year-old man was rescued last Thursday afternoon from an icy creek. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the man had accidentally driven off Missouri Highway 33, down a slight embankment and into an icy creek. The weather was...
No charges for Leavenworth resident after shooting man trying to break into home
Leavenworth's county attorney determined a deadly shooting was in self defense after a man said he shot as the victim broke into his house.
Standoff ends with man taken into custody
A standoff due to a concern about a possible armed man ended with police finding a man in an attic and taking him into custody.
KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
Comments / 0