KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have spent Thanksgiving evening engaged in a standoff after someone was assaulted. According to the police, this is taking place in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street. That is near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue. The next major street to the west is Vine Street and 71 Highway is to the east of the standoff.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO