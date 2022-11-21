Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
WCAX
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, getting together with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal. We asked some people who were out and about on the holiday to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.
WCAX
N.Y. A.G. calls for restrictions of crypto in retirement savings
A Vermont man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges after game wardens say improper care left one of his dogs dead and another in need of rehabilitation. Stefanik calls for ETA on Amtrak’s return to the north country. Updated: 5 hours ago. With the holidays upon...
WCAX
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic - clipped version
Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk shines a spotlight on history of Rock Point land - clipped version. Vermont’s governor Phil Scott wishes everyone a happy holiday. Firefighters are standing by since today is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA.
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
WCAX
Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
WCAX
Report: EV rules will help Vermont make headway toward 2030 climate targets
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to an Energy Action Network report, Vermont is not on track to meet the first mark of our climate requirements by 2030. But with a suite of new rule changes coming around electric vehicles, the state is projected to make a dent. The rule changes...
WCAX
Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
WCAX
How the Vt. GOP hopes to win back voters after losing ground at Statehouse
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day was a mixed bag for Vermont Republicans. While the popular Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott won a resounding victory, Republicans lost ground at the Statehouse. “We’re seeing less of that trend in Vermont where people vote the person over the party in some of...
WCAX
Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk shines a spotlight on history of Rock Point land
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much. Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.
WCAX
To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 10 hours...
WCAX
New York Lottery reminds players, scratch tickets aren’t for kids
A Vermont man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges after game wardens say improper care left one of his dogs dead and another in need of rehabilitation. Stefanik calls for ETA on Amtrak’s return to the north country. Updated: 5 hours ago. With the holidays upon...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Public comment coming to a close on PFAS at Vermont’s only landfill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week marks a key deadline for a project aimed at dealing with so-called forever chemicals at Vermont’s only landfill. The public comment period is coming to a close on a portion of a pilot project aimed at removing PFAS from garbage runoff at the Coventry landfill.
WCAX
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
WCAX
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library
Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. How...
WCAX
THANKFULAF
Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible. Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Black Friday may be the best-known shopping day of the year, but for the...
WCAX
Photographer captures SpaceX rocket over Mount Mansfield
Food temptations are all around this time of year, so how can you make healthy choices while digging into your holiday meals?. How Killington partners with a Vermont college to staff the ski resort. Updated: 3 hours ago. Skiers from around the world are heading to Vermont for the Killington...
Comments / 1