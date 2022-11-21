Read full article on original website
1 Child, 3 Adults Hospitalized After Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a two-car crash that hospitalized one child and three adults on the night of Thanksgiving. The incident occurred on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. near Southwest 136th Street and 187th Avenue, officials said. MDFR crews freed a victim who was trapped in one of the...
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
Driver Found Dead Inside Car in Miami Springs Canal
Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside. Sources confirmed to NBC 6 News the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood
Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
North Miami Beach Home Hit by Gunfire in 2nd Drive-By Shooting in 2 Days
Police were investigating a drive-by shooting at a North Miami Beach home Tuesday morning, the second day in a row the home has been hit by gunfire. North Miami Beach Police said over 30 shots were fired into the home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place. No injures were reported.
Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman
MIAMI – A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third. One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.
Police search for driver involved in Southwest Miami-Dade fatal hit-and-run
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and left to die. Now, the hunt is on for the driver who hit him and took off. Carlos Gomez Fuentes is the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade. “He was a hard...
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Fugitive task force arrests convicted felon in Miami-Dade for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nevin McCormick was 19 years old when he was arrested after a violent burglary in Miami-Dade County. He spent a year in prison and his criminal record shows he never changed his ways. A few weeks after celebrating his 21st birthday, detectives arrested him for...
Carjacking of elderly man at Broward gas station caught on camera
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and find a group of five men who carjacked an 82-year-old man earlier this month at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.Video of the Nov. 5 attack at the RaceTrac store, located at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd., was captured on surveillance cameras and released Tuesday by investigators.The victim, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries during the theft of his car, officials said in a written statement.According to police, the group of men were seen talking to the victim after he drove into the...
Police: Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym, placed deposit for AK-47
MIAMI – Police arrested a former professional boxer Tuesday after they say he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym, then placed a deposit for an AK-47 at an Opa-locka pawn shop. Azea Augustama, 39, known as the “Haitian Hitman,” competed for Haiti at the 2008...
