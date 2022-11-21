ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Found Dead Inside Car in Miami Springs Canal

Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside. Sources confirmed to NBC 6 News the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Complex

Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery

Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol. 
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Carjacking of elderly man at Broward gas station caught on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and find a group of five men who carjacked an 82-year-old man earlier this month at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.Video of the Nov. 5 attack at the RaceTrac store, located at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd., was captured on surveillance cameras and released Tuesday by investigators.The victim, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries during the theft of his car, officials said in a written statement.According to police, the group of men were seen talking to the victim after he drove into the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

