abcnews4.com
Charleston County Coroner identifies victim in Garwood Drive shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the name of the victim who passed away in the Garwood Drive shooting earlier this week. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Bunch Jr., a 27-year-old male from Ladson. On Wednesday afternoon, Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor...
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
Police responding to incident at N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police responded to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston early Friday morning. According to authorities the incident occurred at the end of Flynn Drive. The Charleston County Underwater Recovery Team has arrived on scene. There is no further information at this...
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded around 4 a.m. after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door. Police said,...
Man missing after fleeing from officers, driving into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man is missing after he fled from police early Friday morning and drove into a river. According to NCPD, officers got a call from someone staying at an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood around 4:00 a.m. complaining that a man was knocking on the door and wouldn’t leave.
Stolen Car pulled out of Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies searched the Ashley River Friday morning, pulling out a stolen vehicle near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston. “We had to get flotation devices to hook it up to our fire boat, and as you can see, we...
$5,000 reward offered for information on abandoned puppy found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning and injuring a dog. The shelter says the dog was found Tuesday in a crate by Charleston Police in the parking lot of Palmilla Apartments...
Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
SC parents left toddler alone while on trip to New York, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an October attempted murder and carjacking. Police say the incident happened at 1250 2nd St. North at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. Authorities say this...
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
Pictures released of Ladson armed robbery suspect; CCSO asking for help
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for the perpetrator who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson Sunday morning. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO released pictures of the suspect, who was described by an employee as a...
Coroner’s office identifies 50-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car on Tuesday. Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was walking on Redbank Road in Goose Creek when he was hit by a car, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
