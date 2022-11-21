ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man killed in Ladson-area shooting; Charleston County detectives investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Ladson area of Charleston County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor community after 6 p.m. for reports of gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street, according to CCSO. They entered a home and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded around 4 a.m. after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door. Police said,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man missing after fleeing from officers, driving into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man is missing after he fled from police early Friday morning and drove into a river. According to NCPD, officers got a call from someone staying at an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood around 4:00 a.m. complaining that a man was knocking on the door and wouldn’t leave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Stolen Car pulled out of Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies searched the Ashley River Friday morning, pulling out a stolen vehicle near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston. “We had to get flotation devices to hook it up to our fire boat, and as you can see, we...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
cbs17

SC parents left toddler alone while on trip to New York, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO, BCSO looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are working to identify a person in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Ladson area. According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Pictures released of Ladson armed robbery suspect; CCSO asking for help

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for the perpetrator who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson Sunday morning. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO released pictures of the suspect, who was described by an employee as a...
LADSON, SC

