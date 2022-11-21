ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

abcnews4.com

'Shop Where You Live Campaign' returns to Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season now in full swing, The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces to encourage residents to support local businesses. The second annual " Shop Where You Live Campaign" kicked off on Black...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Place to hold its Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov.25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Nov.25 The Charleston Place will begin its holiday festivities with its Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will mark the first night of the " SNOW FALL" happening downtown. The downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities....
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Stolen Car pulled out of Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies searched the Ashley River Friday morning, pulling out a stolen vehicle near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston. “We had to get flotation devices to hook it up to our fire boat, and as you can see, we...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Bert's Market hosts 5th annual Thanks and Giving Day

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — While most grocery stores and restaurants were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, over on the edge of America, one grocery store decided to remain open and bring the community together. Bert's Market provided free lunch to everyone who stopped by, providing turkey, mashed potatoes,...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Man killed in Ladson-area shooting; Charleston County detectives investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Ladson area of Charleston County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor community after 6 p.m. for reports of gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street, according to CCSO. They entered a home and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
HARLEYVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Vendors at City Market stay open for annual customers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Thanksgiving holiday is often spent with loved ones, but for the vendors at Charleston City Market, their holiday tradition is opening their shops for people to enjoy. "It's almost become its own tradition. We always will discuss, ‘oh, maybe we should just stay home.’...
CHARLESTON, SC

