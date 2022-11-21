Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Funeral service to be held for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston on Nov. 30
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30 for Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., the former Woodland High School football star killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13. Davis' high school head coach, Eddie Ford, tells Sports 4's Scott...
abcnews4.com
Police responding to incident at N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police responded to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston early Friday morning. According to authorities the incident occurred at the end of Flynn Drive. The Charleston County Underwater Recovery Team has arrived on scene. There is no further information at this...
abcnews4.com
'Shop Where You Live Campaign' returns to Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season now in full swing, The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces to encourage residents to support local businesses. The second annual " Shop Where You Live Campaign" kicked off on Black...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Place to hold its Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov.25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Nov.25 The Charleston Place will begin its holiday festivities with its Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will mark the first night of the " SNOW FALL" happening downtown. The downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities....
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Coroner identifies victim in Garwood Drive shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the name of the victim who passed away in the Garwood Drive shooting earlier this week. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Bunch Jr., a 27-year-old male from Ladson. On Wednesday afternoon, Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor...
abcnews4.com
Stolen Car pulled out of Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies searched the Ashley River Friday morning, pulling out a stolen vehicle near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston. “We had to get flotation devices to hook it up to our fire boat, and as you can see, we...
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
abcnews4.com
Bert's Market hosts 5th annual Thanks and Giving Day
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — While most grocery stores and restaurants were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, over on the edge of America, one grocery store decided to remain open and bring the community together. Bert's Market provided free lunch to everyone who stopped by, providing turkey, mashed potatoes,...
abcnews4.com
Seacoast Dream Center serves 3k meals for 13th annual turkey distribution
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful, and the community at Seacoast Dream Center wanted to show their appreciation for the people of North Charleston by giving back in a big way. “It’s just an opportunity for the church to be the church and...
abcnews4.com
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant man identified as pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man hit and killed in a crash on Red Bank Road early Tuesday morning as Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant. Authorities say Frasier was walking along the road in Goose Creek shortly after...
abcnews4.com
Man killed in Ladson-area shooting; Charleston County detectives investigating
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Ladson area of Charleston County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor community after 6 p.m. for reports of gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street, according to CCSO. They entered a home and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
abcnews4.com
I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
abcnews4.com
BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
abcnews4.com
Traffic alert: railroad arms stuck on East Main Street
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Railroad arms on East Main Street are stuck in the down position and repairs are estimated to take around two hours. Please consider taking an alternative route.
abcnews4.com
Hundreds line up for early Thanksgiving feast put on by non-profit Neighbors Together
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The heart of serving their community family drives the workers and volunteers at North Charleston’s Neighbors Together. They serve hot meals four days a week along with other services all year long – but on Wednesday, there was a stronger bond. A greater need.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed, another injured in early-morning crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died Wednesday morning and another person was injured after a van collided with a tractor trailer in Colleton County, authorities say. The wreck happened on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane at around 5:20 a.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2003...
abcnews4.com
Downed power lines on Butternut Rd at Central Ave, traffic reroute: SPDSC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed power lines on Butternut Road at Central Avenue are causing traffic to be rerouted through the fire department parking lot onto Central Ave to keep traffic flowing. SPDSC is on scene and Dominion Energy has been contacted.
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
abcnews4.com
Vendors at City Market stay open for annual customers
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Thanksgiving holiday is often spent with loved ones, but for the vendors at Charleston City Market, their holiday tradition is opening their shops for people to enjoy. "It's almost become its own tradition. We always will discuss, ‘oh, maybe we should just stay home.’...
Comments / 1