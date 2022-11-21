Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
Police: Man dies, woman injured in domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from a domestic incident in Fairfield, police said Wednesday night.According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment along East Tabor Avenue.The man and the woman were both located at the scene with stab wounds. The man died at the scene, police said.At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was involved, but police did confirm the incident was domestic violence-related.No further details were released.
Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Working with the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Agents Secures Federal Sentence Against Drug and Illegal Firearm Dealer.
Another Example of Working Together with Other Law Enforcement Agencies. Scott County-On 11-21-2022, Christopher M. Caudill, 38, of Austin, Indiana was sentenced to seven (7) years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine and for the illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. The conviction stems from a joint investigation between the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), beginning in July 2021 and ending in February 2022. Caudill admitted to selling methamphetamine, two (2) handguns with the serial numbers removed, an AR-15 style rifle with the serial numbers removed, and a "silencer". The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana was represented by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew B. Miller, who prosecuted this case to its successful conclusion. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following about the successful prosecution of this dangerous criminal... "I, along with my team, are committed to making Scott County a safe and crime-free environment for our citizens to work, play and live. I want to personally thank the ATF agents and the United States Attorney's Office for their valued and welcome support and my deputies for another successful investigation that resulted in another criminal taken from the street".
Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the […]
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Indecent Exposure Suspect
On November 11 at approximately 6:40PM, Brentwood officers responded to 5511 Lone Tree Way (Kohl’s) for report of an adult male who had exposed himself in the City of Brentwood. The suspect in the above video and photos appears to be an adult black male, between the age of...
Two drivers arrested on murder charges in Redwood City crash that killed parents of twin girls
Two Redwood City drivers, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple and leaving several others injured, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The defendants, 23-year-old Kyle Harrison...
NBC Bay Area
Plea Deal Reached in Santa Cruz Teen Fentanyl Case, But Questions Hang Over Investigation
After a year of pleading not guilty to 16 felony counts including sex crimes against multiple minors and providing them drugs, 24-year-old Michael Russell, originally from San Jose, agreed to a plea deal Tuesday. Russell, who is currently in custody awaiting sentencing, is now pleading no contest to seven similar...
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue
OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner IDs victims in two separate car accidents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released identities for two people who died in separate car accidents earlier this month. The first is the woman killed in a crash near Iroquois Park on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Haley Hines died on the scene after a crash on Nov....
Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 18-20
The following is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. There were 642 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
padailypost.com
Two young men arrested on suspicion of second degree murder in the drag racing deaths
Two young men have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly drag racing in Redwood City and hitting a car that killed a mother and father, leaving their twin 7-year-old daughters orphans. Arrested were a 17-year-old boy and Kyle Harrison, 23, both of Redwoodo City. Grace Spiridon, 42,...
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
