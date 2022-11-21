Another Example of Working Together with Other Law Enforcement Agencies. Scott County-On 11-21-2022, Christopher M. Caudill, 38, of Austin, Indiana was sentenced to seven (7) years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine and for the illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. The conviction stems from a joint investigation between the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), beginning in July 2021 and ending in February 2022. Caudill admitted to selling methamphetamine, two (2) handguns with the serial numbers removed, an AR-15 style rifle with the serial numbers removed, and a "silencer". The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana was represented by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew B. Miller, who prosecuted this case to its successful conclusion. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following about the successful prosecution of this dangerous criminal... "I, along with my team, are committed to making Scott County a safe and crime-free environment for our citizens to work, play and live. I want to personally thank the ATF agents and the United States Attorney's Office for their valued and welcome support and my deputies for another successful investigation that resulted in another criminal taken from the street".

