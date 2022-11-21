Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Related
Well, Look Who’s Leading the NFL in Pro Bowl Voting.
Pro Bowl votes began tabulation this week, and the Minnesota Vikings are in good shape as one particular man leads the way. The actual Pro Bowl game was abolished last offseason, but the powers that be still recognize the NFL’s top dogs via voting. And in the early stages...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, who will play on Sunday night, made big offseason trades that swung the balance of power in the NFC.
Cowboys 'Tie' Chiefs (and Jump Over Eagles) for No. 1 in Rankings
What does SI think of the Cowboys? Now 7-3, Dallas essentially earned "No. 1A'' status in Connor Orr's league rankings. To wit ...
Vikings Remaining QB Menu Is Delightful
If the Minnesota Vikings want to close out the 2022 regular season with another stack of wins, the opposing quarterback gauntlet isn’t too frightful. The New York Jets announced the demotion of 2021 1st-Round draft pick Zach Wilson on Wednesday, setting the stage for Mike White at QB1 when the Vikings host Robert Saleh’s team in a week and a half.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
atozsports.com
If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe
EAGAN, Minn. - The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota's game with the Dallas pass rush won't just go away on its own.The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm - and upright - when they face New England on Thursday night.After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36)."It's tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break," wide receiver...
NBC Sports
How Steph's pitch to lure Judge to Giants unfolded
SAN FRANCISCO – When chasing an ultrabright diamond, as the San Francisco Giants are with MLB free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, logic dictates using every available resource. Even if that resource is unaffiliated with the Giants. Which is why Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was called into service as part of...
NBC Sports
Vikings have second highest single-game completion percentage against Bill Belichick’s Patriots
Bill Belichick is in his 23rd year of coaching the Patriots. That’s 364 regular-season games. Last night, the Vikings connected on a higher percentage of throws than any other team had in 362 of them. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings generated a completion percentage of 81.6 percent...
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City has some clarity on multiple injury situations heading into Week 12.
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NFL World Reacts to Cowboys’ Whack-A-Mole Touchdown Celebration
Dallas tight end Peyton Hendershot led a fun celebration with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Giants.
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
Don’t Fool Yourselves, Vikings Fans Have Much to Be Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving Purple Nation! Here’s to hoping that today you’re able to find time for relaxing, time for spending time with loved, time for enjoying your favorite foods and then tonight, time to flick on the tube and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots at home!
Bills vs. Lions: Josh Allen Injury Report, Buffalo 2 Roster Moves for Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Bills and Lions celebrate Thanksgiving together from Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday.
Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants will be without several offensive linemen on Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Eclipses NFL Record Set by Randy Moss
Minnesota’s star wide receiver added another accolade to his stellar résumé.
Comments / 2