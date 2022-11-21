ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

A beautiful Thanksgiving leading to a sunny Black Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It is going to be a beautiful Thanksgiving day across the Western Slope. Cloud cover this morning will continue to push eastward out of the area towards the afternoon hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day. Areas south of Pueblo will have any active snowfall push eastward towards the evening hours, leaving some cloud cover behind. Clear skies later in the day will carry over into the overnight hours as temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower the 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Garage fire injures one, displaces three

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A garage was engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road, but the Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the home. The GJFD also reports that there were no deaths or serious injuries, with one person sustaining minor injuries.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy