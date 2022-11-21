These New Orleans nuns dish out cookies with a recipe 80 years in the baking

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It’s the most delicious time of the year, and these New Orleans nuns have just the right recipe for a sacred tradition.

Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family pray every morning as the sun rises. For Sister Geneva James, the baker-in-chief this holiday season, that means praying for Christmas cookies.

The delectable bites are potato-chip-thin, filled with pecans — a recipe more than 80 year in the making that’s good enough to make you want to eat the entire tin.

For $14 a tin, you can have your cookies and eat them too as the profits made will go to the mission. To place your order, give Sisters of the Holy Family a call.

Contact Information

Phone: (504)241-3088

Fax: (504)241-9774

