KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Holideck tower lighting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s a holiday tradition around here: our Holideck tower rising above our KELOLAND studio decked out in Christmas lights. The downtown Sioux Falls skyline is about to get a little brighter starting tonight in a decades old tradition for KELOLAND Media Group. The lighting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will it be a white Christmas this year?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watecha Bowl honors Native American Heritage Month with a free meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–While many are celebrating the holiday today, not everyone is taking the same traditional approach. One local restaurant gave back to the community in honor of Native American Heritage Month. People made their way to the Watecha Bowl today to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie. Sioux Falls mom, Amy Daws, published her first book in 2014. “A memoir called Chasing Hope, which is about my struggle through recurrent pregnancy loss,” Daws said. “These rings that I wear are what the Sanford Hospital gives you if you lose a baby.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pride of the Dakotas homecoming

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls World Cup watch parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States will take on England in the World Cup Friday afternoon, with the U.S. team coming into the matchup as likely underdogs. A victory against England would help move the U.S. forward in the tournament, and if you’re a Sioux Falls area soccer fan in search of World Cup camaraderie, then you’re in luck, as you’ve two watch parties to choose from.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News Friday shows on KELOXTRA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to college football on Friday, Nov. 25, KELOLAND News’ Midday and 5:00 p.m. shows will be broadcast on KELOXTRA. There will also be no 4:00 p.m. newscast today. How do you find KELOXTRA? Click here for the channel listings of providers carrying...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFFR’s TikTok video highlights a Thanksgiving faux pas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us will spend a lot of time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving. A video posted to TikTok by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue highlights what happens when you take a frozen turkey and plunge it into hot oil. “Water and oil don’t mix,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pride of the Dakotas marches in New York

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pride of the Dakotas has marched in the band’s first ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Collegian, SDSU’s student newspaper, posted video of the band on its Twitter page. In it, you can see the band moving through the streets of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Put down the turkey and pick up the lights!

On today’s show we helped kick off the Christmas holiday by helping you figure out what to do after your post-turkey haze wears off. First things first, put the lights on the tree!! We showed you exactly how to do it just like a pro on today’s show.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
