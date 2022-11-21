Read full article on original website
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic. “We always leave...
Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, Stonington celebrated their Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting. Families from all over took the trip to see the beautiful lobster trap tree which will be out until after the holidays. The stunning tree is 35 feet tall and made completely out of 420 lobster...
Your Sunday evening update
Record number of shoppers predicted for Black Friday
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It was a successful Black Friday for a lot of the shoppers we met today. Some got a very early start. Hundreds were inside the Westfarms mall as early as 5 a.m. “Me and my sister come out every year on Black Friday to do...
Car fire on I-84 west in Tolland leads to brush fire, lane closures
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say several lanes of I-84 west were shut down Sunday after a car fire led to a nearby brush fire. Police were dispatched to Exit 68 shortly after 6:38 a.m. for reports of a car fire. When troopers arrived, all occupants were safely outside...
Fire Department responding to 4th alarm fire at Seaport Marine
STONIGNTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Groton Fire Department is responding to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a fourth alarm fire at the Seaport Marine. The fire started at around 8:45 p.m. The Salvation Army New London Canteen says they are currently responding as well. This is...
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Small Business Saturday takes place today in-between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Turnout in Glastonbury was strong, especially at Pinwheels, a popular Glastonbury toy store. People arrived to buy some presents with less than a month until Christmas. “This community has always supported small businesses wonderfully,”...
Police investigate after crash involving police cruiser in New Haven
Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford
Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
Teen arrested for street racing, drags trooper short distance
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 12:42 in the morning, state troopers say they were investigating a large group of cars speeding and racing on route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers located the group at a DOT commuter lot off of Industrial Park Road in Cromwell where they were...
Soccer fans pack Hartford’s Pratt Street as USA draws against England
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Packed on Pratt Street, the American Outlaws have World Cup fever. When it’s against the boys across the pond, it means war. The US and England played to a 0-0 draw Friday. Although England had more possession, the US had more goal opportunities. Friday’s watch...
North Haven man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 north
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2 a.m. this morning, state police responded to I-95 north in Milford for a two vehicle car accident. Police say James Tedesco, 41, of Stratford, was travelling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head on. The operator of that vehicle, Tianzhu...
Fire officials work to identify deceased victim in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died following a house fire on Laura Lane Saturday. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 3:11 a.m. at a home on 80 Laura Lane. Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the first floor and roof of the building. Crews...
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Off-duty firefighter saves woman from burning car
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was rescued from a burning car by an off-duty firefighter early Saturday morning. The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company and EMS were dispatched to a single car accident on Route 7 shortly after 3:13 a.m. Fire officials say the car was on fire and a...
19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - At 8:06 this morning, the Norwalk Police Department responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, just south of Lowe Street, for a report of a crash. Officers arrived on scene and found a single vehicle accident with four people injured, according to police. One person was...
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
