Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler sees boost in participants
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before feasting on Thanksgiving, Mainers laced up their sneakers to run in the annual Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler. It's a race that loops downtown and through the Old Port and the course was crowded Thursday with registration up this year. As of Tuesday organizers told us there...
Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
L.L. Bean flagship store remains open on Thanksgiving, most have to close under law
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Most stores in Maine are closed on Thanksgiving because of state law. But one big retailer is allowed to remain open, despite the state's blue laws. L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport is open 24-7, with no exceptions. "I'm shopping for all my family but what...
Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
Poland man charged with murder
POLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A man has been arrested in Poland on a murder charge , according to Maine State Police. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive in Poland was taken into custody on Thursday morning after a series of overnight disturbances. Inside the home, a body was discovered,...
Maine sees high demand for firewood as prices for heating oil, propane spike
GORHAM (WGME) -- More Mainers seem to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood, as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down, but now they're still working full...
One dead, others injured after fatal crash in Portsmouth
Portsmouth (WGME)-- A woman is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Thursday morning. State police responded to the scene near the Portsmouth traffic circle shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found that a Porsche had rolled over several times after leaving the road, causing several passengers to be ejected.
Police K-9 stabbed during standoff in Cornish recovering at home
YORK (WGME) -- A police K-9 named Gunther is at home recovering after being stabbed by a standoff suspect in Cornish last week. “As we all count our blessings on Thanksgiving, many of us are thankful for the speedy recovery of Gunther,” the York County Sheriff's Office said. The...
