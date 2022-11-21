ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Thanksgiving cold front expected to ruffle some feathers

SAN ANTONIO - We are starting off your Wednesday misty with light drizzle across the area. Expect another overcast, gray day with occasional drizzle and mist throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. May climb into the middle 60s in our eastern zone counties where we may see some peaks of sunshine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot in leg while walking on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FOUND: SILVER Alert discontinued for missing 78-year-old man

MONTGOMERY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER Alert for a missing elderly man, who disappeared on Thanksgiving. Kenneth Beckham, 79, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery, about 50 miles north of Houston. Beckham is 5 feet, 10...
MONTGOMERY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Community vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre

SAN ANTONIO - A vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre is being held here in San Antonio Wednesday night. The vigil began at 6 p.m. over at the Rainbow Crosswalk at Main Avenue and Evergreen. It was put together by the party for socialism and liberation, alongside...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Are Amber Alerts effective or 'crime control theater?'

The recent case of missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna from San Antonio has raised questions about Amber Alerts. One researcher who has studied them says they don't work and calls them "crime control theater". The researcher says cell phone alerts have become like car alarms, so common people are tuning them...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local businesses affected by inflation and Black Friday

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, but is this year going to be different with inflation?. Shoppers News 4/Fox 29 spoke to, said yes. Many are planning out certain stores they go to, like Meadow Roberts, a college student who chose to stop by a popular Alamo Heights boutique, Chloe Rose.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX

