Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
PAWS Youth & Advocacy Center aims to better Rochester community
The 22,00 sq. ft. facility has sports, hang out spaces, a sensory gym, and art done by the FUA Crew graffiti art crew.
WUHF
Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"
What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
WHEC TV-10
Community invited to support First Responders Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink to open this weekend
The ice rink is located at 353 Court St., across from the Strong National Museum of Play.
Local event celebrates Thanksgiving with a 2-5 mile run through Rochester
The Feast Thanksgiving Day Run began outside of Blue Cross Arena at 9 a.m. on Thursday and participants will head toward the University of Rochester.
Open Door Mission in Rochester sees increase in numbers this Thanksgiving
The staff is expected to serve roughly 300 meals today.
Christ Church in Rochester recognized by Landmark Society
The process started when plaster fell from the ceiling.
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
13 WHAM
Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
westsidenewsny.com
Villa of Hope celebrates “Open for Recovery”
The Grand Opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Villa of Hope celebrated “Open for Recovery,” the grand opening ribbon cutting event of their brand-new facility in Greece, the “Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center.”. The first-of-its-kind facility...
WHEC TV-10
Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
Keg tree lighting tour in Canandaigua December 3
The event is perfect for natives and for those who are up for a short drive for holiday festivities.
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
Christmas events get started this Friday: Here are the holiday happenings in Canandaigua
The snow and cold from over the weekend may have had you whistling, "White Christmas," or possibly dreaming of a white Christmas on the white sands of Kauna'oa Bay, Kohala, Hawaii. We can't help you with the latter, but we can tell you how Canandaigua is preparing for the holidays. ...
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
The Landmark Society Announces 2022 Preservation Awards
The Landmark Society of Western New York recently announced the 2022 Preservation Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations in our nine-county area that have made outstanding efforts in the preservation of their homes, public buildings, historic properties, and landscapes. AWARD OF MERIT. The Award of Merit is...
wdkx.com
Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
rochesterfirst.com
How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving
Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
Comments / 2