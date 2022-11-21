ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WUHF

Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"

What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community invited to support First Responders Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving

Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Villa of Hope celebrates “Open for Recovery”

The Grand Opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Villa of Hope celebrated “Open for Recovery,” the grand opening ribbon cutting event of their brand-new facility in Greece, the “Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center.”. The first-of-its-kind facility...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

The Landmark Society Announces 2022 Preservation Awards

The Landmark Society of Western New York recently announced the 2022 Preservation Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations in our nine-county area that have made outstanding efforts in the preservation of their homes, public buildings, historic properties, and landscapes. AWARD OF MERIT. The Award of Merit is...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving

Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
ROCHESTER, NY

