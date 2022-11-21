Read full article on original website
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
NebraskaTV
NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins
LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
NebraskaTV
Teen leads authorities on multi-county pursuit before crashing into ditch
A teen led authorities on Thanksgiving chase that lasted through two counties before crashing into a ditch. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office says a minivan was being pursued by authorities in Hamilton County before it entered Merrick County. They say the chase continued until the van entered a ditch on...
klkntv.com
Rosa Parks Way reopens after fatal motorcycle crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Rosa Parks Way has reopened after a fatality crash shut the road down Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 1 p.m. a 53-year-old driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the wall of the bridge. The driver fell over the side of the bridge...
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
kfornow.com
Fatal Accident In South Lincoln Monday Afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which was closed eastbound from 27th Street to 40th Street late Monday afternoon. According to LPD, officers responded to a crash at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) at 4:32 p.m. A silver Prius, travelling westbound on Nebraska Parkway, attempted to turn southward when it was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side. The Prius’ driver, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
1011now.com
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested an Oklahoma man they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage. Saturday morning, around 2:23 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to ‘Gate 25,’ off Q and Canopy Streets, on a report of an assault. LPD said...
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
1011now.com
UPDATE: One man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. Capt. Max Hubka says it all started a little after 9 p.m. Monday night in a parking lot in the area of 14th and Adams, after officers were called out to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
1011now.com
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman killed in a crash Monday in Lincoln has been identified. According to an accident report, Lyn Linder, 80, was killed in the crash on Highway 2 around 4:30 p.m. According to the report, Linder was as traveling westbound in a silver Prius on Nebraska...
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: November 23, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City, Neb. wellfield to be removed. - NMPF: Proposed WIC change would decrease access to dairy products. - UNL livestock judging team places in top 10 of national...
Aurora News Register
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
NebraskaTV
Minden Christmas lights will turn on today
A popular Christmas tradition will kick back up today as the lights will be turned on in Minden. The event starts at 1pm with a live nativity, a visit from Santa, and a kid’s carnival at the windmill. Then at 5:30pm, the lighted Christmas parade will begin followed by...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Area Concerned Citizens hosting annual Thanksgiving meal
KEARNEY, Neb. — Preparations are underway in Kearney for a free Thanksgiving meal. The Kearney Area Concerned Citizens are continuing their holiday tradition. NTV's Taylor Leverett is LIVE at the Old Town Hall with more on what to expect. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Call 308-237-4255 for delivery.
