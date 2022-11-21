Read full article on original website
15-year-old boy shot on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 3:15 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in front of a home in the 700 block of North Hamlin Boulevard when an individual from a group across the street opened fire. The 15-year-old was...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban toddler shot in the stomach, police investigating
COOK COUNTY - Park Forest police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot Friday morning in the south suburb. Around 11:15 a.m., police say the toddler was brought by a family member to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The child was immediately airlifted to...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot while on rideshare bicycle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 2:14 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on a rideshare bicycle in the 9900 block of South Yates Avenue when unknown offenders on foot fired shots, striking the victim. The teen boy...
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
fox32chicago.com
Man in critical condition after barging into North Side home, assaulting another: police
CHICAGO - A man forced his way into a home on the North Side and assaulted a victim late Thursday night. Police say an offender busted through a door of a home in West Ridge in the 6300 block of North Oakley around 10:40 p.m. and ran into a man.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A 19-year-old was charged with the murder of a man from Lansing, Ill. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Jaylen Lewis from Calumet City was charged for the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man. On Tuesday around 12:24 p.m., police responded to a report of shots...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops shot at in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers were shot at while responding to a call in Back of the Yards Thursday night. The officers were called to the 4800 black of South Justine Street around 10:31 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found a group of people...
fox32chicago.com
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash just days after deadly crash on same Chicago street
CHICAGO - Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Chicago's South Side. Around 3:51 p.m., police say a 75-year-old man in an SUV was traveling westbound on 103rd Street when he struck a 16-year-old in an SUV who was traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto 103rd.
fox32chicago.com
Lindenhurst woman charged after man dies of gunshot wound on Thanksgiving
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested and charged after a 44-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving. Around 2:10 p.m., Lindenhurst police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane after a 911 call was placed by a woman who reported an accidental shooting.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
fox32chicago.com
Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home
CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in a home in Roseland on the South Side. Reginald Davis, 60, was found on the floor inside a home in the 10900 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
fox32chicago.com
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in luggage at O'Hare: CPD
CHICAGO - A man claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport was arrested Friday, Chicago police say. The man was arrested in Terminal 1 after stating he had a bomb in his bag. No explosives were found by Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Detectives, CPD's...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, found shot to death in stolen car in Chatham ID'd by medical examiner
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy died after being found shot inside a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The teen was found with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a stolen car around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.
