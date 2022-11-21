CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

