Tyler, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Customers take on Black Friday in Tyler for annual shopping event

Shoppers filled the lot of the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on the morning of Black Friday, circling the aisles for a spot to park their vehicle so they could go inside and search for the best deals among crowds of fellow shoppers. Although many East Texas shoppers made their...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sweet, gentle girl Bascom available for adoption in Tyler

Bascom was found on a country road – malnourished and lost. She is now healthy and available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bascom looks like a hound mix, weighing in at 50 pounds and is one year old. She is fully vetted and would thrive as a member of a family with children. She is gentle and sweet. Bascom will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bascom call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23

Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

