Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Victim in Dunedin apartment fire dies, officials say
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
Woman Seriously Injured In Dunedin Thanksgiving Day Fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. – A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Dunedin Fire Department. Dunedin Fire Rescue received the initial call at 9:10 AM for a working structure fire at 1695 Lakeview Ln #D. The first units arriving
fox13news.com
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say s neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Shores Thanksgiving day crash
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Thursday evening in Indian Shores, according to the agency. The crash involving a motorcyclist happened at around 5:39 p.m. near Park Boulevard Bridge and Gulf Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office...
Crash slows traffic on I-75 near Ellenton outlets
ELLENTON, Fla. — As of 1:30 p.m., all lanes appear open and traffic is getting through the area. The previous story is below. Northbound Interstate 75 near the Ellenton Premium Outlets slowed to a standstill Friday morning after a crash. Traffic cameras in the area, as of 11:50 a.m.,...
fox13news.com
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
fox13news.com
Firefighters battle flames at South Tampa home
Flames were seen shooting through the roof of a South Tampa home after it caught fire on Monday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars in Alachua County after authorities said he allegedly put a hatchet through a woman's head a couple of days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home...
St. Petersburg police stop woman from driving SUV toward Turkey Trot racers, report reads
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who allegedly drove her Range Rover onto the racecourse where the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot 5K was being held on Thanksgiving Day. Ashlee Morgan, 38, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer, online...
“It was chaos”: Polk County woman awoke to roof on fire, tied to other alleged arsons in Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a chaotic scene at a Polk County home Sunday morning, involving a stranger beating on the windows, firefighters and flames on the rooftop, according to a north Lakeland woman. The alleged arson victim did not want her name disclosed as she described her experience. “It was chaos,” she said. […]
Metropolitan Ministries prepares 10,000 Thanksgiving meals for people in need
TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers on Thursday at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa helped cook and package up more than 10,000 Thanksgiving meals for people in need across the bay area. The staff prepped 2,750 pounds of turkey, 1,800 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,600 pounds of vegetables, 100 gallons...
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old accused of shooting another man during an argument on Thanksgiving Day. Jahmari Mays was charged with attempted murder, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 23-year-old who he allegedly shot is at the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
Missing, endangered Holiday man found safe, deputies say
HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said its search for a missing, endangered man from Holiday is over after the 38-year-old was found safe. Joshua Martinez had been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road in Holiday, the sheriff's office says.
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
Over 900 Pinellas County residents on Meals on Wheels waiting list
Not all people are able to cook or go out for a warm Thanksgiving meal and that's why organizations such as Meals on Wheels are beneficial for many.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0