Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Crash slows traffic on I-75 near Ellenton outlets

ELLENTON, Fla. — As of 1:30 p.m., all lanes appear open and traffic is getting through the area. The previous story is below. Northbound Interstate 75 near the Ellenton Premium Outlets slowed to a standstill Friday morning after a crash. Traffic cameras in the area, as of 11:50 a.m.,...
ELLENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

20-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old accused of shooting another man during an argument on Thanksgiving Day. Jahmari Mays was charged with attempted murder, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 23-year-old who he allegedly shot is at the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing, endangered Holiday man found safe, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said its search for a missing, endangered man from Holiday is over after the 38-year-old was found safe. Joshua Martinez had been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road in Holiday, the sheriff's office says.
HOLIDAY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

